Predator: Badlands Movie Reportedly Begins Filming

With the Alien franchise currently riding high on the success of , it’s only fair that the Predator series makes its way back into the headlines. Director Dan Trachtenberg returned Predator to glory with the release of 2022’s Prey, an acclaimed thriller that pitted one of the infamous killing machines against a young Native American woman. Trachtenberg is sticking with the franchise for his next film and it now appears as though the new Predator has kicked off production.

According to some reports gathered by franchise fan site AvP Galaxy, Predator: Badlands is now in production in New Zealand. Not much is known about this film just yet, save for the fact that it’s being directed by Trachtenberg, from a script written by Patrick Aison. Unlike Prey, Badlands will be set in the future.

The AvP Galaxy report, which hasn’t been confirmed by 20th Century Studios, also includes a synopsis for Badlands that suggests it will follow the story of two sisters who separate for the first time. It also appears that the production is looking to cast one actress to play both lead characters.

It was previously reported that Elle Fanning was in talks to star in Predator: Badlands, and she fits into the age-range given for the main characters. Again, there has been no official announcement about the production or her casting just yet.

In addition to Predator: Badlands, 20th Century gave a green light to Prey 2, a direct sequel to Trachtenberg’s film from a couple of years ago. There hasn’t been much in the way of development on that front since the initial news broke. If Prey star Amber Midthunder were to return to reprise her role in Prey 2, she would be the first actor in the franchise to appear in more than one movie.

Many fans also hope to see the Alien and Predator franchises cross over once again, following two Alien vs. Predator films in the 2000s. Fede Álvarez, who directed Alien: Romulus, seems very open to the idea, suggesting that he and Trachtenberg could work on the project together, bridging the gap between individual franchises.

"Maybe it's something I have to co-direct with my buddy Dan," Álvarez said. "Maybe we should do like Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez did with Dusk Till Dawn. I'll direct a half, and he'll direct another half."