New ‘The Predator’ Trailer Teaser Released

After multiple release date delays, The Predator is officially landing in theaters on September 14th. Fans saw the film’s first trailer last month, though, according to a new teaser, we can expect an all-new trailer to debut tomorrow. Check out the teaser below.

Il n’a pas “une gueule de porte-bonheur” mais il vous donne rendez-vous DEMAIN pour le nouveau trailer ! #Predator pic.twitter.com/9QhzCD0EMa — 20th Century Fox FR (@20thCFox_FR) June 25, 2018

When translated, the French Twitter account for 20th Century Fox confirms that a new trailer will land tomorrow.

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black‘s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

The upcoming film marks the sixth installment in the series, including the series of films in which the creature faced off against xenomorphs from the Alien franchise.

This new chapter was directed by Shane Black, who hopes the new film will satiate diehard fans while also pushing the franchise into new territory.

“Well, I think that there’s a basic premise that has to be honored every time you make a Predator film and that’s in some way, whatever the plot turns out to be, it has to, at some level, represent a hunt. But, beyond that, I think there’s infinite variability,” Black shared with Collider. “It’s like monkey bars. You ever play on the jungle gym when you were a kid? It looks like they’re rigid and hard and it’d be hard to play on these things because they’re so rough, but if you go inside them there’s actually a lot of room to move around, you just know that the borders are there every once in a while.”

The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Yvonne Strahovski, and Jake Busey.

The Predator hits theaters on September 14th.

