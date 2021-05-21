Prodigal Son Season 3 Passed Over by HBO Max

✖

Earlier this month came that news that the two-season drama Prodigal Son had been cancelled at FOX and wouldn't be moving forward. The show's producers haven't been taking the news laying down though and in the time since then have been after a new home for the series. In a report from Deadline however the show has been dealt a major blow to its search for a new home as HBO Max has passed on the series. The Warner streaming service seemed like the best fit for Prodigal Son, itself a product of Warner Bros. Television, but the trade reports that Max "didn’t have space" for the series.

Though this news was revealed today the studio reportedly "remains hopeful" that a third season will happen and are continuing to shop the series around to potential networks, channels, and streamers. “I don’t know what our chances are,” co-creator Chris Fedak and told the outlet, “but writing for these actors and this crew was a great privilege. I hope we get to work together again.” Fedak and partner Sam Sklaver opened up about their plans for a third season too wit hthe later adding:

“The spine of the season was Bright becoming his own man. The Dani-Bright relationship was key, along with a new ‘venue’ where Martin could shine.” The pair also apparently had plans for actress Catherine Zeta-Jones to return.

Despite the news of the show attempting to find a new home, the cancellation has left fans of the series heartbroken as well as cast members. Lou Diamond Phillips, who portrays Gil Arroyo on the series, took to Twitter to reveal that he's "gutted" by the announcement, tweeting:

Wow. Gutted. Didn’t see that one coming. Might be taking a few days away from the platform #Prodigies. Just know that you have been the most wonderful, entertaining, brilliant fan base I have ever encountered. Much Love. #GilArroyo #ProdigalSon — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) May 11, 2021

The Walking Dead alum Tom Payne lead the cast of Prodigal Son, starring as FBI Profiler Malcolm Bright, with Golden Globe winner Michael Sheen playing his father, an imprisoned serial killer. The series was a big hit for FOX when it first debut in 2019, even finding some new fans earlier this year when it landed on HBO Max to stream. Season Two picks up with Bright’s personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale.

Fans of Prodigal Son quickly took to social media after its cancellation to rally behidn the show with a petition titled "Save Prodigal Son" now sitting at over 28,000 signatures.