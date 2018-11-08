‘A Quiet Place’ Originally Included “Enormous” Flashback Sequence

A Quiet Place didn’t require much dialogue to tell its story, instead using well-crafted sequences to create a compelling narrative. The original script for the film, however, included much more dialogue, thanks to an extensive sequence that took place before the events of the film.

During a chat with Yahoo!, producer Andrew Form confirmed how much more dialogue was in the script “because there was an enormous flashback sequence that was removed from the film once John [Krasinski] took over [as director and co-writer]” that took place “way before the invasion.”

The producer also revealed that the sequence featured a character that didn’t make their way into the finished film.

The movie opened with a scene where Lee (Krasinski) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) witness the death of their son Beau (Cade Woodward) at the hands of the monsters that hunt sound, immediately alerting audiences to the notion that no one in the film should be presumed to be safe. Form mentioned that this scene was also originally set to be a flashback sequence instead of the film’s opening.

In the film, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you. Throughout the narrative, audiences are only given hints about how the terror began, with the story leaning into ambiguity over detailing the inciting incidents.

The flashback scene wasn’t the only idea that was abandoned for the final cut, though co-writer Scott Beck teased that other discarded ideas could manifest in future films.

“There are so many discarded set pieces, too, just hiding out on Word documents on our computer,” Beck noted to Fandango. “So, yeah, there are certainly so many stories you could tell. It’s just really, at the end of the day, who are the characters in this and what does this situation mean to that dynamic?”

Earlier this month, Krasinski teased what fans could possibly expect in the upcoming sequel.

“I actually didn’t want anything to do with a sequel,” Krasinski admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “Not out of any negative aversion but that I thought we had sort of explored something really special and unique. And then I had this very small idea and what it was is that this is a world that you can play in. This isn’t just a character to remake, or a group of characters or a story, it’s actually a world. Which is a whole different, very unique experience.”

The sequel to A Quiet Place will land in theaters on May 15, 2020.

