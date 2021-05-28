Ryan Reynolds Shares Praise for A Quiet Place Part II

✖

While he might be somewhat biased, admitting that he's friends with writer/director John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to share his reaction to A Quiet Place Part II, noting that, while making a lot of sounds in the world of the film would be dangerous, that wouldn't stop him from vocalizing his praise for the sequel. Reynolds surely isn't the only one who's impressed by the experience, with the film sitting at 90% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and having taken in $4.8 million on opening night previews, with his praise likely only being the beginning of the film's support on social media. A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters now.

"My friend [John Krasinski] can try to shush me all he wants but I won’t be silent about how good the second [A Quiet Place] is. I will not scream it, though. That would be indecorous," Reynolds shared on Twitter.

In the Quiet Place sequel, following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

While last November saw the confirmation that Jeff Nichols would write and direct a spinoff from the A Quiet Place series, some fans are hoping that the success of this second film could result in a follow-up that continues to explore the Abbott family. A third film moving forward would surely need a variety of pieces to fall into place, which includes audience interest, though star Emily Blunt has already confirmed her husband has some ideas of what could be explored next.

“[Krasinski] has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas,” Blunt recently confessed to Collider.

