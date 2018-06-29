John Krasinski Returning for ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel

A Quiet Place has proven to be one of the biggest surprises of the year, as the relatively straightforward horror concept appealed to both fans and critics alike, resulting in the announcement that a sequel was being developed. Producer Andrew Form confirmed that John Krasinski, who wrote, directed, and starred in the film, would be involved in the follow-up in some capacity.

“Oh [Krasinski is] definitely involved. We’re lucky on this one. I’ve had movies where the studio says to you, ‘Here’s your date. Let’s go!’ and on this one we’re not rushing anything, which is amazing,” Form shared with Collider. “So we’re gonna take our time, we’re gonna figure out where to go, but there is no rush on it and we’re just starting to talk about it. We’re figuring out what everyone’s involvement’s gonna be and what the actual next movie’s gonna be. The first one is so special to us that we really want to take our time with this and not rush anything.”

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods wrote the original draft of A Quiet Place, with Krasinski coming in to add his own touches, yet it’s unclear how much of the final product is owed to his contributions.

The sequel doesn’t currently have a release date, with Form confessing that he’d rather take his time developing the sequel, however Krasinski is involved, as opposed to striking while the iron is hot in hopes of cashing in on recognition over quality.

“It’s such a special movie to us, the experience and everything,” Form noted. “It’s easy to rush these and we’ve made movies in the past where we’ve rushed them through and we’ve felt it, and we just don’t wanna do it on this one. We really don’t. We really just wanna take our time and as long as it takes, it takes. It has to be the right story, just like the first one. It just has to be.”

WARNING: Spoilers below for A Quiet Place

Another interesting component to his involvement in the sequel is that his character was killed in the film. Some fans have wondered if he’d somehow reprise his role, possibly in flashbacks, or if he would only stick to being involved with the film behind the scenes.

