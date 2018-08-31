‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel Release Date Revealed

One of the year’s breakout horror hits was the John Krasinski-directed A Quiet Place, which not only earned big numbers at the box office, but also scored critical praise, sitting at 95 percent positive reviews, according to aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. A follow-up film was announced, which has just scored a May 15, 2020 release date.

Paramount will release UNTITLED A QUIET PLACE SEQUEL on May 15, 2020.#AQuietPlace #QuietPlace — Boxoffice (@BoxOffice) August 29, 2018

Little is known about what the plot of the film could be, whether it explores the continued adventures of the family from the first film or if new subjects would be focused on in a different part of the world, but producer Andrew Form confirmed that star and director John Krasinski would be involved in the new film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh [Krasinski is] definitely involved. We’re lucky on this one. I’ve had movies where the studio says to you, ‘Here’s your date. Let’s go!’ and on this one we’re not rushing anything, which is amazing,” Form shared with Collider. “So we’re gonna take our time, we’re gonna figure out where to go, but there is no rush on it and we’re just starting to talk about it. We’re figuring out what everyone’s involvement’s gonna be and what the actual next movie’s gonna be. The first one is so special to us that we really want to take our time with this and not rush anything.”

Earlier this summer, Form confirmed that, while the studio might be quick to rush a film into production, he wouldn’t want to sacrifice a compelling and unique experience by rushing to get a film into theaters, relying merely on name recognition.

“It’s such a special movie to us, the experience and everything,” Form noted. “It’s easy to rush these and we’ve made movies in the past where we’ve rushed them through and we’ve felt it, and we just don’t wanna do it on this one. We really don’t. We really just wanna take our time and as long as it takes, it takes. It has to be the right story, just like the first one. It just has to be.”

Stay tuned for details about the sequel to A Quiet Place before it lands in theaters on May 15, 2020.

Do you think releasing the movie at the start of summer movie season is a good idea? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Twitter, BoxOffice]