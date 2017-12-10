Chucky Has A Cameo in the ‘Ready Player One’ Trailer

The Ready Player One novel was jam-packed with pop culture references, with the film’s latest trailer offering a variety of different nods to icons of the ’80s and ’90s accordingly. In the trailer above, the killer doll Chucky from Child’s Play makes an appearance around the 2:14 mark.

The film is “set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.”

The first teaser for the highly-anticipated movie debuted earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con, causing viewers to dissect the footage to spot all the various references. Another horror icon made an appearance in that first teaser, with A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy Krueger being featured briefly.

While Chucky might not always be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of terrifying slashers, the doll’s legacy is hard to avoid, with Cult of Chucky being released earlier this year, the seventh film in the franchise. Even more impressive is that Don Mancini, who directed the previous three installments, has written each entry in the saga.

The creator revealed to ComicBook.com earlier this year that the cliffhanger ending of the most recent chapter hints towards a variety of possibilities for the next installment.

“It points in a specific direction for some of these characters, and where they end up,” Mancini shared. “That is not something I would flee from. I do have ideas of where the next step for these characters will go. I have all kinds of different ideas. This is an ongoing franchise that we want to oversee as we go into the future.”

“There are all kinds of possibilities, and that’s one of the things I want to do at the end of this movie, was in a completely, new, surprising way, so that the viewer could say ‘Wow, where is this going to go now? I didn’t see it going in this direction,’” Mancini shared of the franchise’s future.

Ready Player One hits theaters on March 30th, 2018.