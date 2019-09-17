Richard Brake Talks Joining the Cast of 3 From Hell

The world is just now getting to see Rob Zombie‘s 3 From Hell, the latest installment in a franchise that began with House of 1000 Corpses and continued with The Devil’s Rejects. The trio at the heart of those films, played by Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Sid Haig, were joined in 3 From Hell by veteran character actor Richard Brake. While he may be familiar to fans as the Night King from Game of Thrones or for his part as Joe Chill in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, the actor has joined the world of 3 From Hell more or less as a stand-in for Haig, whose role was significantly reduced in the latest installment of the franchise.

Regardless of that, Brake told ComicBook.com that he knew his job was not to try and match Haig’s energy — after all, Captain Spaulding was one of the most iconic parts of the first two films and it would be difficult to do that — but to bring a new dynamic to the group and to bounce off of Zombie and Moseley in ways that Haig didn’t.

“There’s no way that anybody could take over or replace [Sid], because it was iconic and incredible, Captain Spaulding,” Brake told ComicBook.com. “So for me, it was all about finding my place inside of the Firefly world. That really clicked in right away at the beginning. They had already been filming for a few days before I arrived, because I was shooting another movie in Spain. And then I literally flew back to London, changed my clothes and got on a plane to LA. And my first scene was with Bill, and then Sheri walks in. And obviously, Bill and I are having a rapport and that’s going really well. Then Sheri comes in and the camera’s on me and I’m watching her in full Baby mode, just being absolutely genius, because these guys are so good at those characters; they’ve been playing them for two wonderful films. And I’m watching her thinking, ‘Aw, man she’s fucking awesome.’ And then I realize the camera’s on me, I’m supposed to be Foxy. And that kind of clicked, ‘Oh I can see how Foxy would relate to her like this.’ And really, it all started clicking in from that first day in terms of where his place was and his relationship with them. And I felt the chemistry between the three of us, both off and on, it was really, really superb.”

Brake said that he will be interested to hear from audiences and see how they feel the chemistry came off onscreen, since in his mind, it felt like things fell together pretty quickly.

“We really all vibed very, very well together,” Brake said. “I love working with Sheri, and this is the first time I’d worked with Bill, and he’s just a great actor. So there was never any idea, in my mind or in anyone else’s mind, that there would be any kind of repetition or replacement of anyone previous who had been in that world, that’s for sure. That would be foolish to even attempt because the man’s a genius, Captain Spaulding and Sid.”

3 From Hell is now in theaters for a brief stint through Fathom Events. screenings are happening in nearly 900 select movie theaters on September 16, 17 and 18.