New Documentary to Chronicle the Career of A Nightmare on Elm Street Icon Robert Englund

Few names are as iconic in the world of horror as Robert Englund, who was an established actor before he took on the role of Freddy Krueger in Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street. The actor would reprise his role in seven sequels, cementing his legacy as an icon, in addition to having countless supporting roles in a wide variety of horror efforts. In honor of the actor’s contributions to the genre, the documentary Icon: The Robert Englund Story is being developed by the filmmakers who have previously delivered Pennywise: The Story of IT and You’re So Cool, Brewster! The Story of Fright Night.

Per press release, “This documentary will explore who the man behind the mask truly is, charting his early days in TV and Film to his current stratospheric status in the horror universe. Including intimate interviews with friends and colleagues as well as the man himself ICON will answer the fundamental question, ‘Was playing an iconic movie character a gift or a double-edged sword for such versatile and talented actors?’

“With interviews from Robert himself as well as Nightmare on Elm Street alumni and cast and crew of the likes of Urban Legend, 2001 Maniacs, 976-Evil, Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon, Wishmaster, V, Dead and Buried, Phantom of the Opera, and many more, ICON is truly a celebration of the horror genre classics from the 1980s to present day.

“ICON will also explore the fandom of Horror icons such as Kane Hodder, Doug Bradley, Nick Castle, Jeffrey Combs, Brad Douriff Tony Todd as well as many others and how cinema has created such iconic and memorable horror characters in the same vein as Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger!”

Englund’s last appearance as Freddy Krueger came in 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason, with Jackie Earle Haley taking on the role for the 2010 reboot. While there’s no word on a new film being developed, Englund thinks his time as the villain is officially over.

“I’m too old to do another Freddy now,” Englund confessed to Entertainment Weekly. “If I do a fight scene now it’s got to be real minimal because I can’t snap my head for eight different takes and different angles. My spine gets sore. I can still be mean and scary, but I’m mostly relegated now to sort of Van Helsing roles, old doctors and sh-t. So it’s fun that the last moment of me ever playing Freddy is a wink to the audience.”

An Indiegogo campaign will launch on June 1st to support the project. Get all the latest news at https://www.facebook.com/RobertEnglundDoc/.

