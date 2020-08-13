A Nightmare on Elm Street Star Robert Englund Releasing Signature Coffee Brew

(Photo: Travel Channel)

Throughout his career, Robert Englund has accomplished countless impressive feats, with the A Nightmare on Elm Street star recently confirming that Dead Sled Coffee would be honoring him with his own signature blend of beans. The company has previously honored actors Vincent Price and Bela Lugosi with their own blends, in addition to horror host Vampira also earning the tribute. Details about the brew's flavors or its artwork have yet to be revealed, nor do fans know when the brew will be made available, but Dead Sled's blog teased that the roast will also have a limited edition version available when it eventually launches.

Dead Sled detailed, "Over the past couple/few months or so, we’ve been sending Robert different coffees from both our existing line, and new roasts that we’ve been conjuring up. All of which have been absolutely delicious and we all think you’re going to love the finished product. Working with Robert has been an incredible experience. He’s such a likable and kind person, and his ideas along with his enthusiasm shows just how excited he is for this coffee. It’s also been surreal for me personally. Being a lifelong fan of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, I had to contain the fan side of me on a couple occasions. On both the personal and professional side, it’s been such an amazing and humbling experience."

Englund himself teased on Twitter, "Looks like the folks ⁦[at Dead Sled Coffee] are going to let me have my own signature brew. Hmmm maybe a pinch of Price, a bit of Bela, a vial of Vampira. Nah, gonna make it my own! Strong enough to keep you awake. Stay tuned!"

Funnily enough, Englund's villain in the popular series attacks his victims in their dreams, with the actor's development of a coffee brew being an ironic juxtaposition of something Krueger would likely hate. The actor previously detailed what made his character, and the concept of the entire franchise, so appealing to so many fans.

"The whole concept of Nightmare on Elm Street is very symbolic," the actor pointed out to ComicBook.com. "I think basically it’s loss of innocence in America. The one clue that nobody ever picks up on, Freddy has the line, 'Every town has an Elm Street.' Well, every town also has a Broadway and a Main Street and an Oak Street. But, Elm Street’s also the street that JFK was assassinated on in Dallas. And that’s the beginning of our loss of innocence and our distrust of government and our group American paranoia. And Wes was turning that around and making that also the loss of innocence for a generation and, in particular, young women, because we always have a woman survivor, the survivor girl, as they say in Holly-weird. But, I think it’s an amalgamation of all of those things that (creates the) nightmare, the legend."

Stay tuned for details on Dead Sled Coffee's signature Robert Englund blend.

