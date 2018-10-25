Horror

Fans React to Robert Englund’s Return as Freddy Krueger in ‘The Goldbergs’

Robert Englund performed his A Nightmare on Elm Street villain Freddy Krueger in tonight’s […]

By

Robert Englund performed his A Nightmare on Elm Street villain Freddy Krueger in tonight’s Halloween-themed episode of The Goldbergs, with his return delighting fans all across social media.

In the episode, “Despite Beverly’s wishes, Jackie’s parents allow Adam to watch A Nightmare on Elm Street and a disagreement between the families ensues. But Beverly dreams of facing off with horror icon Freddy Krueger (guest star Englund), which teaches her an important lesson about her son’s relationship with Jackie. Meanwhile, Erica realizes she’s not as popular as she once was as she starts hanging out at William Penn Academy despite the fact she’s no longer a student there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans noted how it seemed like Englund hadn’t missed a step when it came to breathing life into the character, despite his last appearance having been 15 years ago in Freddy vs. Jason. In addition to praising the actor’s performance, fans are hoping this isn’t the last time we see Englund play the character.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Englund’s return as Freddy Krueger on The Goldbergs!

Could Be Worse

Give Us More Freddy

He’s Back

Thanks For The Nightmares

One Last Time

Nailed It

Giddy Inside

Take What We Can Get

Stick With The Original

It Doesn’t Get Better

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts