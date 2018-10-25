Fans React to Robert Englund’s Return as Freddy Krueger in ‘The Goldbergs’

Robert Englund performed his A Nightmare on Elm Street villain Freddy Krueger in tonight’s Halloween-themed episode of The Goldbergs, with his return delighting fans all across social media.

In the episode, “Despite Beverly’s wishes, Jackie’s parents allow Adam to watch A Nightmare on Elm Street and a disagreement between the families ensues. But Beverly dreams of facing off with horror icon Freddy Krueger (guest star Englund), which teaches her an important lesson about her son’s relationship with Jackie. Meanwhile, Erica realizes she’s not as popular as she once was as she starts hanging out at William Penn Academy despite the fact she’s no longer a student there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans noted how it seemed like Englund hadn’t missed a step when it came to breathing life into the character, despite his last appearance having been 15 years ago in Freddy vs. Jason. In addition to praising the actor’s performance, fans are hoping this isn’t the last time we see Englund play the character.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Englund’s return as Freddy Krueger on The Goldbergs!

Could Be Worse

Give Us More Freddy

Dear @newlinecinema, if the new Halloween movie showed us anything this weekend… it’s that the world NEEDS horror movie villains. Robert said he’d never be Freddy again, but had so much fun when we shot he’s now open to it. I did my job, now you do yours! #TheGoldbergs https://t.co/MnN1Uthk60 — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) October 25, 2018

He’s Back

Really cool seeing Robert Englund in the sweater and wearing the glove again on The Goldbergs! — Ken Park (@KenPark81536571) October 25, 2018

Thanks For The Nightmares

I’m almost 40 and I still have an anxiety attack when I hear “1-2 Freddy’s coming for you…” Robert Englund is a legend. Freddy was the architect of my every nightmare! Huge thank you to #TheGoldbergs for the sleepless night I will be having tonight ? #NeverSleepAgain — Emily (@qtdietls) October 25, 2018

One Last Time

I dont tweet much cause I have no followers but the goldbergs with Robert englund was awesome. Great to see Robert do freddy one last time. — jessica (@kahlant1975) October 25, 2018

Nailed It

I don’t really watch #TheGoldbergs, but I had to when I saw Robert Englund was going to be on as Freddie! He nailed it.

The only thing missing was him calling everybody “bitch,” but I’m sure ABC wouldn’t allow that ? — Lauren Hebrank (@laurenhebrank) October 25, 2018

Giddy Inside

It was really cool watching Robert Englund reprise his role as Freddy Krueger on tonight’s The Goldberg’s! It made me feel all giddy inside! #horror pic.twitter.com/k6eZXfEMgR — Bearded Axe Mind of Horrors (@ChrisCartagena8) October 25, 2018

Take What We Can Get

Maaann. Freddy was on one little scene. I wanted him to be throughout the WHOLE episode. Well I take what I can get. Great cameo by Robert Englund. #TheGoldbergs — Nailah-Aisha (@nailah_aisha) October 25, 2018

Stick With The Original

Robert Englund is still amazing as Freddy. They should have never replaced him in the remake.

He was great on #theGoldbergs tonight.#robertenglund #FreddyKrueger — Christina Garrett (@lipstixdiva) October 25, 2018

It Doesn’t Get Better