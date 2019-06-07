Robot Chicken Pits Godzilla Against Jason Voorhees

Forget Freddy: Robot Chicken has pitted Jason Voorhees against a real rival: the king of monsters. That’s right, in a new, Godzilla-themed series of shorts, Robot Chicken flips thorugh the channels and visits a handful of bizarre takes on the classic Japanese monster franchise. The lengthiest and funniest of them pits Godzilla against Jason, with the understanding that since Godzilla is a killing machine, it stands to reason that you would want to pit him against someone who cannot be killed.

This would not actually be the weirdest “versus” matchup Godzilla ever had; in 1969, film school student Marv Newland created Bambi Meets Godzilla, a two-minute-long meeting of the two cinematic titans. The animation became popular enough that it was actually released both theatrically and on VHS as the lead-in animated short for Godzilla 1985: The Legend Reborn.

The next match-up from the Godzilla franchise is 2020 event film Godzilla vs. Kong, a crossover directed by Adam Wingard (The Guest, Death Note) and starring King of the Monsters‘ Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler and Ziyi Zhang alongside Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Alexander Skarsgård (The Legend of Tarzan), and Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3).

“[Kong’s] out there. I mean I love the idea of the two creatures crossing paths,” Dougherty said.

“Loved that idea since a kid, even in the original Godzilla vs Kong. For as cheesy as it was, the concept was brilliant. Who wouldn’t want to see that smack down? It makes sense that they would exist in the same universe I think.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is in theaters now.