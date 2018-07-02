‘Halloween’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis Confirms San Diego Comic-Con Appearance

Scream Queen icon Jamie Lee Curtis will help show off Halloween at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con in a rare convention appearance, Curtis confirmed on Twitter Monday.

It’s totally official, HALLOWEEN and I will be at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con! See you in Hall H! #HalloweenMovie #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CY92hrhxyw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 2, 2018

“It’s totally official, HALLOWEEN and I will be at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con,” Curtis tweeted to her more than 400,000 followers. “See you in Hall H!”

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse will showcase the upcoming Halloween sequel at the convention’s biggest stage, reserved for the most high-profile productions, Friday, July 20.

Curtis is the first confirmed cast member to take part in the Halloween treats headed to the San Diego Convention Center.

Other notable guests could include writer-director David Gordon Green, co-writer Danny McBride, Blumhouse mastermind Jason Blum, and Halloween 1978 director John Carpenter, who returns to the franchise for the first time in 36 years as executive producer and composer for the 40-years-later sequel to his seminal horror classic.

The actress, now 59, says she returned to the franchise that made her a star because the new installment serves as a “palette cleanser” after 1998’s Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later and 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection left her unsatisfied with the end of Laurie Strode’s story.

“It’s a new generation for this movie, so there will be many young people who will only know [1978’s] Halloween and this one. They may not have followed the whole franchise. So for me, it’s like a palate cleanser,” Curtis said of the new Halloween, which ignores every other franchise entry that followed the 1978 original.

Of being lured back for another round against boogeyman Michael Myers (played here by Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney), Curtis said the script was “a very clever, modern way of referencing Halloween. It’s not a reboot, it is a re-telling.”

“It’s a very interesting take on the movie because it references Halloween in every way it can, stylistically, character-wise, visually, emotionally, it follows very similar themes,” Curtis said. “But it’s its own movie, so it’s a very clever mash-up. When you see what they’ve come up with you’ll go, ‘Wow,’ because it’s a very modern and very true [take on the mythology].”

Four decades after her first encounter with the masked murderer, the meek babysitter is re-imagined as a mother with a strained relationship with her only daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), and grandmother to high school student Allyson (Andi Matichak).

“The Laurie we’re going to meet is fifty-nine years old but also is in a weird way seventeen,” Curtis told HalloweenMovies, calling Laurie “a very paranoid woman” with a “militaristic mindset” — one out to get Michael Myers before he gets her.

Halloween opens October 19.