New Saw Reimagining Set to Begin Production This Month

Just over a month ago, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures surprised the world by announcing that a reimagining of the popular Saw franchise was in the works, with comedian Chris Rock serving a key role in bringing the film to life. That pairing is enough to get fans both puzzled and excited for what’s to come with the franchise. However, the studio isn’t giving anyone very much time to sort those feelings out. It looks like the Saw reboot will begin filming in just a matter of days.

On Tuesday evening, the new Saw director Darren Bousman took to Twitter to express his excitement for the work he’s about to begin with the film. In fact, he confirmed that he would start shooting in a matter of days.

“Start shooting the new Saw film in just a few days,” Bousman wrote in a tweet. “Something I never thought I’d be typing again! Gotta be honest. No one is ready for the insanity about to bleed out on screen!”

Start shooting the new Saw film in just a few days. Something I never thought I be typing again! Gotta be honest. No one is ready for the insanity about to bleed out on screen! — Darren_Bousman (@darren_bousman) June 25, 2019

The script for the new Saw was written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, based on a story by Chris Rock. According to Bloody Disgusting, Rock will also star in the film.

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” Rock said in a press release when the film was announced. “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” said Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake. “Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Chris Rock’s new Saw film arrives in theaters on October 23, 2020.