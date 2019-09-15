Saw Reboot Director Claims One Scene Is so Disturbing That it Makes Him Need to Shower

In case you missed the news, the horror franchise Saw is getting a reboot with Chris Rock as its latest star. The upcoming movie will be the ninth Saw film, but the first in a while to feature some exciting big names. The movie is being helmed by Darren Lynn Bousman who also directed Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV. The director recently took to Twitter to hint that one scene is so disturbing, it might even top the needle pit scene in the second film.

“Ugh… cutting a scene right now on SAW and it makes me want to take a shower… needle pit might have some competition,” Bousman wrote.

Many people commented on the post, clearly intrigued:

“Needle pit has always been my least favorite/horrifying scenes of any Saw movie,” @Southie81 wrote.

“The excitement in me is getting overwhelming,” @Teridactyl_ added.

“Might be easier to just edit in the shower?,” @colkoz joked.

Back in May, it was announced that Rock was teaming up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to reboot the Saw horror franchise. Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg (who both co-wrote Jigsaw) wrote the script for the film based upon a story idea from Rock. Rock is also serving as executive producer.

The new Saw film, tentatively titled The Organ Donor, stars Rock as a police detective named Zeke who is investigating a series of grisly crimes. Samuel L. Jackson reportedly plays Rock’s father while Nazneen Contractor plays a coroner working with Rock’s character, Max Minghella plays his partner William Schenk, and Marisol Nichols plays Captain Angie Garza, Rock’s boss.

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” said Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake. “Saw is one of the highest-grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

“Chris wants to put his own spin on the Saw franchise in the way Eddie Murphy put a completely fresh perspective on buddy-cop films with 48 Hours. This new Saw is going to be an event film in the making for horror fans. It will have all of the twists and turns and hardcore layers that our fans expect directed by one of the masters of the craft, Darren Lynn Bousman. We can’t wait to get started,” said producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules.

The new Saw film opens in theaters on May 15, 2020.