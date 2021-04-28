Scary Stories For Young Foxes Animated Series in the Works From Game of Thrones' Lena Headey

✖

Lena Headey might be best known to audiences for her role as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, the hit HBO series which came to a close two years ago. On Wednesday, one of the actresses' latest projects was announced — an animated adaptation of the book Scary Stories for Young Foxes. According to a new report, Headey is lined up to voice a character in the adaptation, which will be released as an animated miniseries. She is also set to co-produce the project through her production company, Peephole Productions, alongside Boat Rocker Studios. The two companies have had a first-look deal in place since last year.

Scary Stories for Young Foxes is the coming-of-age tale of two young foxes, born of different families, whose youthful misfortunes bring them together. The eight interconnected stories explore the power of scary tales, why we tell them and how we react to them. The book was initially created by Christian McKay Heidicker, and was released in 2019. It went on to win a 2020 Newbery Honor.

“During our first meeting at Boat Rocker I was asked what I was interested in, and we started talking about horror for kids, how there is a space for this, and not to shy away from putting stuff out there that’s dark and smart,” Headey said in a statement. “Kids aren’t daft — they know when we’re holding back the scary bits, so I’m so happy to be part of a great team to bring Christian’s book to life in a way that feels authentic.”

“We’re thrilled to have the immensely talented Lena and Peephole Productions be a part of what we see as a true family classic based on this incredible, scary and heartfelt novel," Bob Higgins, EVP Content, Boat Rocker Studios, Kids & Family, said.

“I’m beyond thrilled at the prospect of Mia and Uly romping onto TV screens to chill a wider audience with the importance of scary stories. I was worried that my book would be declawed — the scariest bits removed for sensitive viewers — but I’m convinced that Boat Rocker Studios and the gravitational Ms. Headey will elevate this project to a place of spooky sophistication," Heidicker added.

This is Headey's latest foray into the animated space, after recently lending her voice to Wizards, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles, Infinity Train, and Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

