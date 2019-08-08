Guillermo del Toro Teases Possible Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Sequel Ideas

Over the course of three collections, writer Alvin Schwartz and artist Stephen Gammell delivered readers dozens of terrifying tales with Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Given the variety of horrors depicted in the series, when it came time to figure out which stories to bring to life, producer Guillermo del Toro and director Andre Ovredal had to select a small number of stories that would most appropriately be adapted for the big screen. The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark film lands in theaters this weekend and, while we don’t know if it will be a big hit, del Toro teased stories he’d like to see in a sequel.

“There is ‘High Beams,’ [Ovredal] wants very bad,” del Toro shared with ComicBook.com. “And ‘The Ribbon,’ I love. I think it’s also one of those, the outcome of that story is so memorable, and it’s very, very short. Has such a great visual gag.”

In “High Beams,” a girl finds herself seemingly being terrorized by a truck driver who keeps shining their high beams on her, until she eventually gets to her home and gets out of the car. With the driver wielding a gun, he reveals that he saw someone attempting to attack her in her backseat, with the attacker hiding every time the truck driver flashed their high beams. This story was adapted for the film Urban Legend in 1998.

In “The Ribbon,” a woman complains about a ribbon she has tied around her neck that she can’t seem to untie. When her husband finally assists her, we learn that the ribbon was keeping her head on her neck, as the woman’s head tumbles onto the floor.

In the movie, it’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark lands in theaters Friday.

