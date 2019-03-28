‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Official Teaser Trailer Debuts

The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series of books by writer Alvin Schwartz and illustrated by Steven Gammell kicked off in 1984 and consists of three entries. The immensely popular series went on to sell more than seven million copies worldwide, cementing its legacy in the horror genre as a gateway series that appealed to burgeoning young horror fans, inspiring a lifelong devotion to terrifying tales. After being a childhood staple of multiple generations, the book series has finally been turned into a film, which lands in theaters on August 9th. Check out the film’s first official trailer above.

In the film, “A group of young teens must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.”

The first teasers of the film debuted earlier this year, with this new official trailer giving us a better look at the horrors in store for the audience. The movie was directed by André Øvredal (TrollHunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe) and was produced by Guillermo del Toro.

“We spent months searching for and assembling the perfect group of actors to help us realize the most terrifying adaptation that we could conceive,” Øvredal shared when production on the film began.

Guillermo del Toro agreed, adding, “I am honored to support Andre’s vision and, with our partners, to bring the incredible world of Scary Stories to the screen.”

The cast of Scary Stories includes Michael Garza (Wayward Pines, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1), Austin Abrams (Brad’s Status, The Americans), Gabriel Rush (Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Austin Zajur (Fist Fight, Kidding), Natalie Ganzhorn (Make it Pop, Wet Bum), Zoe Coletti (Annie, Wildlife), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Gil Bellows (Patriot), Lorraine Toussaint (Into the Badlands), and Javier Botet (The Conjuring 2).

Recent years have seen a stronger embrace of horror movies that appeal to younger audiences. The Goosebumps series and The House with a Clock in Its Walls have proven just how successful horror films geared towards younger viewers can be, with this fall previously having seen the tentative release of a film adaptation of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, based on the Nickelodeon anthology series. That film’s release date has since been changed, leaving its future unknown to fans.

Check out Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark when it lands in theaters on August 9th.

