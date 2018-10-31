‘Scream’ Star “Would Love” to Do a ‘Scream 5’

In 1996, Scream reinvigorated the slasher subgenre, with the film’s success scoring it three sequels, a TV series, and countless imitators. Star David Arquette recently claimed that, were a new film to be developed, he’d happily be involved.

“Yeah, absolutely. I would love to do that,” Arquette shared with Slasher Radio at the notion of starring in another movie. “I think [Wes Craven would] still be a part of it in an incredible way. It would be like a tribute almost. Yeah, I think it would be really fun. I love everyone involved in it. Neve [Campbell] is such an anchor, and so incredible as an actress. I think there’s something there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Craven directed all four films in the franchise, the most recent of which hit theaters in 2011. Sadly, the filmmaker passed away suddenly in 2015, with most Scream fans having a hard time comprehending what a film would look like without him.

Also in 2015, Scream: The TV Series debuted, which honored the spirit of the original series while introducing audiences to all-new characters. The series earned two seasons, with a third on the way.

With the later sequels in the franchise earning mixed reviews, as well as the TV series not resonating with audiences as effectively as the films, Arquette thinks it’s only a matter of time before fans begin clamoring for a resurgence of the franchise.

“Who knows. I think it’d be fun,” the actor shared. “I think we lost some of the fans along the way, but I think there could be a resurgence at some point… where there’s more nostalgia for it.”

Campbell, who starred alongside Arquette in all four films, shared earlier this year that she has a hard time imagining the series continuing without Craven.

“Well, ya know, I think it would be challenging… Wes Craven passed away… he was the reason those movies were so good,” Campbell shared with Kinowetter this summer. “I mean, obviously Kevin Williamson wrote brilliant scripts. But ya know, Wes was the heart of the thing. He was what kept the dynamic consistent. I think it would be difficult to work with another director.”

While these comments sound pretty definitive that Campbell, nor anyone, would star in a Scream sequel, she noted, “But ya never know.”

The upcoming third season of the Scream TV series is set to incorporate more elements from the original films, which could serve as a barometer for how much interest still exists in the franchise.

Would you like to see a fifth Scream film come together? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]