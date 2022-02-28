Scream Digital and DVD Release Dates Announced

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media announced on Monday that Scream will be available for digital sales on March 1, and will come to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on April 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment. They also announced that fans can own both the new 2022 movie and the original 1996 hit in a Scream 2-Movie Collection on 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray. Of course, Scream did not take its cues from movies like Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which removed all of their franchise’s sequels from the official continuity, so you’d also have to snag Scream 2, 3, and 4 as separate purchases if you wanted the full collection. If HD isn’t a worry, there are already low-cost DVDs for that, including a 3-movie collection of the first three films.

The new Scream reunites Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette who come together to help a group of fresh victims…and uncover a host of new suspects. The Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases are chocked with bonus content, especially considering how rare it is these days to have more than just a token featurette on discs that turn around this fast.

Features include deleted scenes, interviews with the new and returning cast, plus a look at the legacy of horror legend Wes Craven. You can see the fill list below.

Filmmaker Commentary—The directors, writers and filmmakers reveal the unwritten rules for surviving this genre-busting horror movie.

Bloodlines—Catch up with Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette for a deep dive into their characters and why they came back for a fresh stab at their favorite horror franchise.

New Blood—Meet the new generation of Woodsboro victims and potential killers!

In the Shadow of the Master—The cast honor movie maestro Wes Craven and look back on his incredible legacy as the director who redefined horror.

Deleted Scenes—Look out! They’re back from the dead: see the scenes slashed from the movie.

The Scream DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.



You can read the official synopsis for the film below.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a terrifying new killer resurrects the Ghostface mask. As the deaths mount, Woodsboro’s new targets must seek help from the survivors of the original Ghostface attacks. Now, only Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), former sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) can find a way to stop the killer when everyone is a suspect. The film also stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, and Marley Shelton.

Scream is in theaters now.