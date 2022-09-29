Scream Coming Back to a Major Streaming Service Just in Time for Halloween
Spooky Season is upon us, which means it's once again time to get Ghostface back on TV screens across the country. The Scream franchise has always been a perfect Halloween binge for horror fans, but the films have been a little challenging to find on streaming services as of late. In recent months, the first three Scream films have only been available on Showtime, while the two newest movies have been streaming on Paramount+. Starting next month, the entire franchise will finally be in the same place.
Paramount+ recently released the list of movies and shows making their way to the streamer in the month of October. On October 3rd, the trio of Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 3 will be added to the roster. Those films will join Scream 4 and the 2022 edition of Scream to complete the film franchise.
Here's the full list of movies joining Paramount+ alongside the Scream films on October 3rd:
Are you excited to binge the Scream films on Paramount+ this October? Let us know in the comments!