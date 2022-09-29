Scream Coming Back to a Major Streaming Service Just in Time for Halloween

Spooky Season is upon us, which means it's once again time to get Ghostface back on TV screens across the country. The Scream franchise has always been a perfect Halloween binge for horror fans, but the films have been a little challenging to find on streaming services as of late. In recent months, the first three Scream films have only been available on Showtime, while the two newest movies have been streaming on Paramount+. Starting next month, the entire franchise will finally be in the same place.

Paramount+ recently released the list of movies and shows making their way to the streamer in the month of October. On October 3rd, the trio of Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 3 will be added to the roster. Those films will join Scream 4 and the 2022 edition of Scream to complete the film franchise.

Here's the full list of movies joining Paramount+ alongside the Scream films on October 3rd:

7 Days to Vegas

11:55

A Christmas Solo

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery

Advantageous

Among Ravens

Amy and Peter are Getting Divorced

Another Time

Beat Street

Big House

Bridge and Tunnel

Buddymoon

Catch Me If You Can

Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)

Christmas Kid

Colewell

Colors of Heaven

Cosmos

Daylight Savings

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Desperately Seeking Susan

End of Sentence

Enemy At the Gates

Falcon Song

Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen

Fire In The Sky

Fist of Fury

Flashdance

Fruitvale Station

Going to Brazil

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Hackers

Hal King

Hearts and Bones

Hickey

Hit By Lightning

Hondo

Hustle & Flow

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment

Magnum Opus

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip

Mean Girls

Murder Bury Win

My True Fairytale

Necropath

No Alternative

Old School

Panic

Patriot Games

Psychopomp

Road Trip

Ryde

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shane

Shuttlecock: Director's Cut

Silverado

Social Animals (ii)

Something's Gotta Give

Summer Rental

The Babymoon

The Curator

The Dictator

The Divorce Party

The Dustwalker

The Harimaya Bridge

The Manchurian Candidate

The Monster Squad

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Woman in Red

Tootsie

Two for Joy

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Universal Soldier: The Return

Valley Girl

Vanilla Sky

Vincent and Theo

Visioneers

Wargames

What's Love Got to Do with It

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling

You're in Charge

Are you excited to binge the Scream films on Paramount+ this October? Let us know in the comments!