SDCC 2024: Peacock’s James Wan Horror Series Reveals Premiere Date, Teaser

San Diego Comic-Con included a very special panel for Peacock’s upcoming horror series Teacup inspired by The New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. The hour-long panel included executive producers James Wan and Ian McCulloch and stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer were on hand to give an exclusive first reveal at what’s to come this fall. From showrunner/executive producer Ian McCulloch and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Teacup is set to premiere this October just in time to get a taste of new thrills this spooky season. Premiering with two episodes October 10, the series follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive.

“After reading Robert McCammon’s book Stinger, the entire team at Atomic Monster felt a spark,” Wan said in a statement. “The story had all the ingredients for a captivating series and Ian McCulloch had a vision to bring it to life in a fresh way that was both startling and darkly atmospheric, but filled with a rich sense of humanity — often lacking in edgy narratives. Add in our incredibly talented cast led by Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman and Chaske Spencer and fans are in for a true edge-of-your-seat experience.

Teacup defies easy labels. It’s a genre-bending blend of horror, mystery, and drama, with layers that unfold like a captivating puzzle. It goes beyond chills and thrills and holds up a mirror to humanity, exploring the darkness that resides within us all. We hope you enjoy this wild ride as much as we’ve loved creating it!”

Teaser art for ‘Teacup’ premiering this October on Peacock.

Ian McCulloch Discusses Adapting Stinger To Screen

“When Atomic Monster first approached me about creating a series adaptation of Robert McCammon’s Stinger—a no-holds-barred, gargantuan spectacle of a novel along the lines of The Stand, Independence Day and Mars Attacks—to be honest, I didn’t want to throw my hat in the ring. I’m not a spectacle writer. I’m a less-is-more writer. I gravitate more toward what are known as keyhole epics. Large stories told through small lenses. Think Signs, The Thing, A Quiet Place.

TEACUP — “My Little Lighthouse” Episode 102 — Pictured: Rob Morgan as Orson McNab

But here’s the thing. I read Stinger and it stayed with me. Wouldn’t leave me alone. I just couldn’t stop thinking about its razor-sharp premise, how it unfolds over the course of a single harrowing day, and about the relatable and real family McCammon puts center stage. That’s when the flash bang-light bulb idea hit…

What if I adapted Stinger in a way that honors the book and stays true to the kinds of stories I like to tell? Keep the conceit. Keep Stinger’s most effective elements. Take away the large ensemble. Take away the giant set pieces. Even take away the book’s crowded town setting. The adaptation would be like an acoustic guitar version of, say, a Radiohead song. It won’t have the production value, electronic instruments, loops, or synthesized bells and whistles but it will still have the melody, the structure, the lyrics, the real magic at the core, all the stuff that makes a great song a great song.

All of which is to say I could suddenly see exactly what to do and how to do it. Two weeks later, Atomic Monster had the script for the first episode. Soon after that, Peacock bought it. Not so long after that, both my creative and career dreams actually started coming true as more scripts were written, hires made, actors cast, sets built, and production began…

Of course, during production the series changed and evolved. Just as it should. Even the title’s different. Stinger is now Teacup. The reasons for this are too spoilery to share but watch the first few episodes and all will be revealed. Point being, the series is now very much its own thing: a puzzle-box mystery, an edge-of-your-seat thriller, a can’t-but-must look horror story, a family drama, a science fiction epic—of the keyhole variety, of course. But as singular, strange, and surprising as I hope Teacup is, all you need to do is peel away the layers, characters, situations, and mythology and look behind the thrills, chills, hairpin turns and make-you gasp reveals. Do all that and you’ll see, at its heart, Teacup is still very much standing on the shoulders of Stinger. Just as it should.”

The eight episode season of Teacup will include 30 minute episodes, the first two of which are directed by The Haunting of Bly Manor‘s E.L. Katz. Wan, McCammon, and McCulloch are joined by Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) who are also executively producing. The cast is rounded out by Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre and Luciano Leroux.

Check out the teaser for Teacup below…

Stay tuned to ComicBook for live updates out of San Diego Comic-Con and for news on Peacock’s Teacup!