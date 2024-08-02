SDCC 2024: What We Do in the Shadows Star Kristen Schaal Opens Up About The Guide’s Growing Role

What We Do in the Shadows is returning for its sixth and final season in October, and ComicBook had the chance to chat with some of the show’s cast at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. Paul Simms, the series showrunner, opened up about the beloved comedy coming to an end while Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth) teased the potential return of a fan-favorite character. We also got the chance to chat with Kristen Schaal, who plays The Guide in the show. She first appeared in the Season One episode, “The Trial,” before becoming a recurring character in Season 3 and Season 4 and then a series regular in Season 5. ComicBook asked her about growing the role, and she gave a sweet response before Simms explained why they brought her back.

“I love that question like it’s all just me calling the shots,” Schaal joked when asked if her love for the show is what made her stick around and do more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was the opposite. We loved her so much,” Simms explained. “And I think the first time that she guest starred, we just got lucky that you happened to be in Toronto at the right time. And then it was just a matter of … In a way, in the pilot, Colin [Robinson, the character played by Mark Proksch] was supposed to be sort of like a one-time sort of joke. We never knew he would be such an integral part of the show, and the same thing with Sean the neighbor played by Anthony Atamanuik. That was supposed to be a neighbor we saw one time, and if you show up and we love you, then you’re part of the show, I guess is the lesson.”

Paul Simms Talks What We Do in the Shadows Ending:

What We Do in the Shadows

While speaking with ComicBook at SDCC, Simms was asked if the show could continue beyond the sixth season.

“No. It’s better [to end] a little too soon than a little too late, I think. I’m editing the season we shot right now and it’s one of my favorite seasons and it’s, instead of trying to make it a very special final season, it’s just funny the way we’ve always done it. It builds to a very satisfying conclusion but we really wanted to make a season where you don’t have to have watched the whole show to get it. You could come in the middle of any episode and still like it. Just silly and fun.”

Earlier this year, ComicBook spoke to What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén, who plays Guillermo de la Cruz. During the chat, he opened up about learning What We Do in the Shadows was coming to an end and shared his hopes for Guillermo.

“I had a feeling that it might, but we didn’t really know until we got the call,” Guillén shared about learning the show was ending. “And I think we were thinking maybe we’d go like six and seven, but then at that point, we were like, ‘Probably wrap it up.’ Right? Six or seven is around the right time we should wrap things up. Sometimes shows keep going and I feel like eventually you’re like, ‘That’s still on?’ Why is that still on the air?’ We didn’t want to become that show. We didn’t want to be that show, so we wanted to keep it fresh all the way to the end.”

What We Do in the Shadows returns on Monday, October 21st at 10 PM ET on FX.