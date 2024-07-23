What We Do in the Shadows Final Season Gets Premiere Date

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 has an official premiere date: Monday, October 21st at 10 p.m. (ET) on FX – with a next-day streaming debut on FX on Hulu.

This will be the final season of What We Do in the Shadows; there will be 11 total episodes, with the first three episodes of the season all premiering on 10/21 as part of a ‘premiere event.’

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows saw vampire-familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) take the drastic step of having himself turned into a vampire through bootleg means (his friend Derek), rather than having his master Nandor (Kayvan Novak) do it, as custom required. In the Season 5 Finale, Nandor and Guillermo had their inevitable showdown, only to end up reaffirming their friendship – in the way that only What We Do in the Shadows could. Nandor did Guillermo the “favor” of killing Derek, thereby releasing him from his vampiric form and reverting him back to a human familiar (who is still a Van Helsing descendant). Derek joined Topher as a zombie, thanks to the mystic “talents” of shady necromancer Wallace (Benedict Wong), and it looked it was status quo again for the show – albeit with some slightly new character developments for each of the principal cast, and their documentary crew.

The show has been a cult-hit for FX and its Hulu streaming branch – but it’s also understandable that the cast, creators and network are looking at the endpoint for the series, right about now. In fact, when Harvey Guillén spoke to ComicBook earlier this year, he was candid about the fact that they think it’s better to end things sooner, before later:

“I had a feeling that it might [be the final season], but we didn’t really know until we got the call,” Guillén explained. “And I think we were thinking maybe we’d go like six and seven, but then at that point, we were like, ‘Probably wrap it up.’ Right? Six or seven is around the right time we should wrap things up. Sometimes shows keep going and I feel like eventually you’re like, ‘That’s still on?’ Why is that still on the air?’ We didn’t want to become that show. We didn’t want to be that show, so we wanted to keep it fresh all the way to the end.”

What We Do in the Shadows will also be making its final appearance at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H ahead of the Final Season’s release. Series stars Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth), Kayvan Novak (Nandor the Relentless), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson), and Kristen Schaal (The Guide), along with executive producer/writer Paul Simms and executive producer/director Kyle Newacheck.