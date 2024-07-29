SDCC 2024: What We Do in The Shadows EP Addresses Ending the Fan-Favorite Series

Executive producer of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows Paul Simms has good news and bad news for fans about the upcoming season: the good news is he thinks it’s as good as any other season of the series, and the bad news is that it’s definitely not getting another season. The producer recently pointed out how he would rather the series come to an end when fans are hoping for more than to outstay their welcome, while also noting that Season 6 will be just as silly as its predecessors. The final season of What We Do in the Shadows premieres on FX on October 21st.

While speaking with ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con, when asked if the series could continue past the announced final season, Simms confirmed, “No. It’s better [to end] a little too soon than a little too late, I think. I’m editing the season we shot right now and it’s one of my favorite seasons and it’s, instead of trying to make it a very special final season, it’s just funny the way we’ve always done it. It builds to a very satisfying conclusion but we really wanted to make a season where you don’t have to have watched the whole show to get it. You could come in the middle of any episode and still like it. Just silly and fun.”

The series is an extension of the 2014 comedy What We Do in the Shadows, with the FX series serving both as a loose reimagining of the concept while also being a spinoff that existed in the universe of that movie. The series has understandably leaned into the inherent absurdity of vampires attempting to go unnoticed in Staten Island, though fans have also seen deeper emotional explorations of societal expectations, codependent relationships, and gender and sexual identities.

Even if the producer is teasing plenty of silliness, star Harvey Guillén previously confirmed there will be fulfilling reveals about his character Guillermo.

“With the new season that we are doing now, we know that we left off Guillermo and the rest of the gang in Season 5, it’s where do we go from there, right? He finally becomes a vampire after five years of this show, but after 15 years of being a familiar, it didn’t work out,” the actor detailed to ComicBook earlier this year. “It didn’t work out. Spoiler if you haven’t seen the finale of Season 5. But it didn’t work out for him, but now where do we go with that? And we definitely go somewhere in this season that I think people are going to be like, ‘Oh!’ Which would be nice because I think it’s going to be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s really cool.’”

