What We Do in the Shadows: Harvey Guillen Teases Guillermo's Ending

It was announced at the end of last year that What We Do in the Shadows' upcoming sixth season will be the comedy series last. The show began in 2019 and followed a new set of characters living in the same universe as Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's cult-classic film of the same name from 2014. The show's cast includes Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz, and the actor recently spoke to ComicBook.com in honor of the digital release of Disney's Wish. During the chat, Guillén spoke about working on the Disney film in addition to his role in the upcoming The Garfield Movie, his hopes for Shrek 5, and his unique history with DC. Guillén also opened up about learning What We Do in the Shadows was coming to an end, and shared his hopes for Guillermo.

"I had a feeling that it might, but we didn't really know until we got the call," Guillén shared about learning the show was ending. "And I think we were thinking maybe we'd go like six and seven, but then at that point, we were like, 'Probably wrap it up.' Right? Six or seven is around the right time we should wrap things up. Sometimes shows keep going and I feel like eventually you're like, 'That's still on?' Why is that still on the air?' We didn't want to become that show. We didn't want to be that show, so we wanted to keep it fresh all the way to the end."

"And with the new season that we are doing now, we know that we left off Guillermo and the rest of the gang in season five, it's where do we go from there, right? He finally becomes a vampire after five years of this show, but after 15 years of being a familiar, it didn't work out," he continued. "It didn't work out. Spoiler if you haven't seen the finale of season five. But it didn't work out for him, but now where do we go with that? And we definitely go somewhere in this season that I think people are going to be like, 'Oh!' Which would be nice because I think it's going to be like, 'Oh my gosh, that's really cool.'

What We Do in the Shadow's final season does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to return sometime this year.

Wish is available now at Digital retailers, and will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 12th.