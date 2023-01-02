M. Night Shyamalan Reveals if Servant Will Get a Happy Ending (Exclusive)

The first episode of Apple TV+'s Servant revealed a horrifying tragedy suffered by a family, and now that we're heading into the fourth and final season of the series, audiences shouldn't entirely expect things to end on a positive note. Creator M. Night Shymalan recently teased that, while we can likely expect a somewhat satisfying conclusion to the complex mystery that has been unfolding over the years, any audiences hoping to be left with a warm and fuzzy feeling might not be getting what they're expecting. The final season of Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13th.

When asked by ComicBook.com if audiences could expect a happy ending, Shyamalan joked, "By 'happy,' if you mean that the conclusion will be satisfying, yes. If by 'happy,' you mean that everyone will be safe and fine, I wouldn't count on that."

Following its suspenseful Season 3 finale, Season 4 brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne's war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?

Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their characters for the final season.

In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch, and Todd Black.

Directors for this season are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala and writers are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon. Servant is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

The final season of Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13th.

Are you looking forward to the final season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!