‘Sharknado 6’ Gets New Premiere Date

Get your chainsaws ready, because it looks like the final installment of the Sharknado franchise has a new release date.

Syfy recently announced that the latest film in the franchise – simply titled Sharknado 6 – will now premiere on Sunday, August 19th, at 8/7c. This means that fans will have to wait almost a month more to see the film, pushing it back from the initial release date of July 25th.

In the previous chapter, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, the earth was completely decimated by the destruction of flying sharks, leaving hero Finn (Ian Ziering) as the last human on the planet. In hopes of reversing all of the horrible carnage caused by the flying fish, Finn must travel back in time to prevent the first sharknado from happening and altering the course of history.

You can view the official synopsis for the film below.

“Our hero Fin (Ian Ziering) has battled sharks all over the globe, but in this last installment he will tackle the final shark-tier — time travel. In the ending moments of SHARKNADO 5: GLOBAL SWARMING, Fin was seen wandering alone on Earth after it was destroyed. Now he must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all. Will Fin and the gang be able to set everything right and save the world once and for all? A production of The Asylum, SHARKNADO 6 is directed by Anthony C. Ferrante, based on an original screenplay by Scotty Mullen.”

It’s unknown exactly what kind of antics Sharknado 6 will entail – and which celebrities will make cameos. But according to a previous report, Tara Reid, Vivica A. Fox, and Cassie Scerbo are all expected to reprise their roles in the franchise.

To get viewers ready for the final installment, Syfy is expected to air a “Sharknado Week”, which will debut shark-related programming from August 12th through the 19th. According to Bleeding Cool, this year’s festivities will include such masterpieces as Deep Blue Sea 2, Nightmare Shark, and 6-Headed Shark Attack.

As mentioned above, Sharknado 6 will debut on August 19th at 8/7c on Syfy.