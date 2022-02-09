Shining Vale Trailer Teases STARZ’s New Horror-Comedy Series

Thanks to her time on sitcoms like Friends and Cougar Town, actor Courteney Cox is a veritable legend of the small screen, and having starred in five Scream films, she’s also no stranger to blending together humor and horror. In this regard, her all-new STARZ series Shining Vale brings together a number of her skills for the ambitious narrative, which has also enlisted the likes of performers like Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino. A new trailer for the series has been unveiled, which you can check out above before the first two episodes of the series premiere on STARZ on March 6th.

Pat and Terry Phelps (Cox and Kinnear) cash in their life savings and move from a cramped apartment in Brooklyn, to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat’s torrid affair with Frank, their young hot handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. To make matters worse for Terry, Frank never fixed the sink, yet still charged him for it!

A former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn), Pat is now clean and sober 17 years later but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband, while her teenage daughter, Gaynor (Gus Birney) wants Pat dead and Jake (Dylan Gage), their adolescent son, is so addicted to screens he’s completely checked out.

Buying a 200-year-old house that was on the market for almost three years and sold for more than $250K below asking seemed like a good idea on paper, but Pat senses that the Phelps are not alone; especially when an old-fashioned-looking woman appears hovering outside their family room window.

The Phelps quickly learn why the agents were so motivated to sell the house for a fraction of the asking price. Seems a few details were glossed over, including a triple murder-suicide and a host of other atrocities they neglected to mention. But neither Terry nor the kids seem to notice that something is horribly wrong with their new home; only Pat can see things move and hear the bumps in the night. She’s also the only one who sees the spirit of the person who used to live there, Rosemary (Sorvino), a Fifties housewife who may or may not be trying to take over Pat’s body.Is Pat depressed, or possessed?Turns out the symptoms are exactly the same.

Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

Shining Vale is executive produced by Jeff Astrof from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford (Motherland, This Way Up) from Merman, Aaron Kaplan (The Chi, The Neighborhood) and Dana Honor (A Million Little Things, The Unicorn) from Kapital Entertainment. Courteney Cox is producer. Astrof wrote the pilot teleplay, from a story by Horgan & Astrof. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

Shining Vale premieres on STARZ on March 6th.

