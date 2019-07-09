Shudder Bringing Creepshow Panel and Sneak Peek to SDCC

Shudder is heading to Comic Con International in San Diego next week with guns blazing. The streaming horror network will bring a slew of big names, including Joe Hill, Tricia Helfer, Giancarlo Esposito, and Greg Nicotero, to the convention. Creepshow panelists include Esposito (Better Call Saul), Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer), and Adrienne Barbeau (1982’s Creepshow, The Fog), along with showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and author Joe Hill (NOS4A2). The panel will be moderated by The Los Angeles Times‘ film reporter Jen Yamato.

The panel, which takes place from 5:45-6:45pm on Friday, July 19 in Room 6BCF at the San Diego Convention Center, will also feature a first look at the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shudder’s upcoming horror anthology series Creepshow, based on the iconic 1982 film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, stars David Arquette (Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw), Big Boi (Antwan Patton), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi), Bruce Davison (Longtime Companion, X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (The Simpsons, Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer) and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle, Supernatural).

Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.Creepshow will premiere on Shudder later this year.

The streaming service also confirmed the full breakdown of all 12 segments that will be featured in the upcoming six-episode season. They are as follows:

“All Hallows Eve”

Written by: Bruce Jones

Directed by: John Harrison

Even then they’re a little too old, this group of friends still want to trick-or-treat but getting candy isn’t all they are looking for.

“Bad Wolf Down”

Written by: Rob Schrab

Directed by: Rob Schrab

A group of American soldiers, trapped behind enemy lines during World War II, finds an unconventional way to even the odds.

“By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain”

Story by: Joe Hill, adapted by Jason Ciaramella

Directed by: Tom Savini

Her dad died looking for the monster living at the bottom of Lake Champlain, and now, will she?

“The Companion”

Story by: Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale & Keith Lansdale, adapted by Matt Venne

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A young boy, bullied by his older brother, sneaks into an abandoned farm that is protected by a supernatural force.

“The Finger”

Written by: David J. Schow (The Crow)

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

An unhappy man discovers a severed, inhuman appendage on the street and brings it home, where it grows into a loyal companion with some deadly quirks.

“Gray Matter”

Story by: Stephen King, adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

Doc and Chief, two old-timers in a small, dying town, brave a storm to check on Richie, an alcoholic single father, after encountering his terrified son at the local convenience store. The story, first published in 1973, is part of King’s best-selling 1978 collection, Night Shift.

“The House of the Head”

Written by: Josh Malerman (Bird Box)

Directed by: John Harrison

Evie’s discovers her new dollhouse might be haunted.

“Lydia Layne’s Better Half”

Story by: John Harrison & Greg Nicotero, adapted by John Harrison

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A powerful woman denies a promotion to her protégée and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout.

“The Man in the Suitcase”

Written by: Christopher Buehlman

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A college student brings the wrong bag home from the airport only to find a pretzeled man trapped inside, afflicted by a strange condition that turns his pain into gold.

“Night of the Paw”

Written by: John Esposito

Directed by: John Harrison

A lonely mortician finds company in the ultimate ‘be careful what you wish for’ story.

“Skincrawlers”

Written by: Paul Dini & Stephen Langford

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A man considers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications.

“Times is Tough in Musky Holler”