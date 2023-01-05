Shudder and Joe Bob Briggs Raised Over $200,000 for Charity With Ghoultide Get-Together

With each passing year, horror host Joe Bob Briggs grows his following further, which makes not only his The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs series become more popular, but his various Shudder specials also bring in big numbers. Last month, Briggs hosted Joe Bob's Ghoultide Get-Together, which showcased a double feature of films, but also a charity fundraiser that auctioned off various iconic pieces of horror memorabilia. In addition to auctioning off physical items, the event also offered up unique experiences, including Joe Bob serving as your wedding officiant and Briggs and co-host Darcy "The Mail Girl" visiting you for dinner at your local Cracker Barrel. Shudder has since confirmed that the event raised a total of $208,000. Joe Bob's Ghoultide Get-Together is currently streaming on Shudder.

Per press release, "In what has become an annual holiday tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs presented a double feature, just in time for Christmas. This year, Joe Bob hosted two iconic holiday horrors, Don't Open Till Christmas and A Christmas Horror Story."

"But the true star of the show was the charity auction of one-of-a-kind props from The Last Drive-In, including the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get married in an upcoming episode of the series, and personal memorabilia from Joe Bob's 35-year career. Viewers were also able to participate in a telethon and order special, limited-time Joe Bob's Ghoultide Get-Together items from Fright-Rags, with all proceeds split amongst the charities."

The funds were distributed to the following charities:

"I'm proud to say that our little Mutant Family came up with 420 percent more money than when we first did this in 2020, a full 30 percent increase over 2021 -- more evidence that horror fans are terrifyingly generous!" Briggs shared. "One hundred percent of the funds go directly to the four charities, so thanks to everyone who made that possible, especially the team at Fright-Rags, who always go above and beyond to create premiums for the people too strapped for cash to participate in auctions."

A new season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is expected to premiere on Shudder later this year.

What did you think of the event? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!