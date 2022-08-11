Shudder Reveals Its Massive Slate for Its 61 Days of Halloween Event
Heading into the fall months means a number of networks and streaming platforms start to roll out their offerings that will help audiences get into the Halloween spirit, but in the case of Shudder, horror is celebrated all year long. Despite always being able to check out horror, the streamer is still making a special occasion of the upcoming spooky season to deliver even more exciting programs for fans to enjoy, whether they be original series, specials, films, or exclusives, making Shudder a Halloween-lover's dream. Rather than waiting until October to get into the spirit of things, the streamer revealed its slate of Halloween programming that will start on September 1st.
"Halloween is the best time of year on Shudder, and this Halloween, we're featuring the best lineup of programming in our history,"said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler shared in a statement. "We have 11 original and exclusive movie premieres, including a new film from horror master Dario Argento, a Halloween special from superstar host Joe Bob Briggs, and three new series -- from Bryan Fuller, The Boulet Brothers, and the producers of Eli Roth's History of Horror."
Check out everything Shudder will have to offer as part of their 61 Days of Halloween below.
New Shudder Original Series
101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time – Premieres Wednesday, September 7th, new episodes weekly
- In this eight-episode new series from the producers of Eli Roth's History of Horror, master filmmakers and genre experts celebrate and dissect the most terrifying moments of the greatest horror films ever made, exploring how these scenes were created and why they burned themselves into the brains of audiences around the world. (A Shudder Original Series)
Queer for Fear: A History of Queer Horror - Premieres Friday, September 30th, new episodes weekly
- From executive producer Bryan Fuller (Hannibal), Queer for Fear is a four-part documentary series about the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the horror and thriller genres. From its literary origins with queer authors Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker, and Oscar Wilde to the pansy craze of the 1920s that influenced Universal Monsters and Hitchcock; from the "lavender scare" alien invasion films of the mid-20th century to the AIDS-obsessed bloodletting of '80s vampire films; through genre-bending horrors from a new generation of queer creators; Queer for Fear re-examines genre stories through a queer lens, seeing them not as violent, murderous narratives, but as tales of survival that resonate thematically with queer audiences everywhere. (A Shudder Original Series)
Untitled Boulet Brothers Series – (Date to be announced soon)
- For the third straight Halloween season following The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection (2020) and The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 4 (2021), the groundbreaking duo return to Shudder to horrify and delight with their boldest and most ambitious show ever.
Shudder Original and Exclusive Films
Who Invited Them - Premieres Thursday, September 1st
- Adam and Margo's housewarming party goes well enough except for this mysterious couple, Tom and Sasha, lingering after the other guests have left. The couple reveals themselves to be their wealthy and successful neighbors, but as one nightcap leads to another, Adam and Margo start to suspect their new friends are duplicitous strangers with a dark secret. Written and directed by Duncan Birmingham, and starring Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars), Melissa Tang (The Kominsky Method), Timothy Granaderos (13 Reasons Why), and Perry Mattfeld (In the Dark). (A Shudder Original)
Saloum - Premieres Thursday, September 8th
- Shot down after fleeing a coup and extracting a drug lord from Guinea-Bissau, the legendary mercenaries known as the Bangui Hyenas -- Chaka, Rafa, and Midnight -- must stash their stolen gold bounty, lay low long enough to repair and refuel their plane and escape back to Dakar, Senegal. When they take refuge at a holiday camp in the coastal region of Sine-Saloum, they do their best to blend in with their fellow guests; including a mute named Awa, with secrets of her own, and a policeman who may be on their tail, but it's Chaka who happens to be hiding the darkest secret of them all. Unbeknownst to the other Hyenas, he's brought them there for a reason and once his past catches up to him, his decisions have devastating consequences, threatening to unleash hell on them all.
- Saloum stars Yann Gael, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Roger Sallah, Bruno Henry, Marielle Salmier, and Mentor Ba, and is written and directed by Jean-Luc Herbulot, from a story by Herbulot and Pamala Diop. Official Selection TIFF 2021, Fantastic Fest 2021 Best Director/New Wave winner. IFC Films will release the film in NY and LA on Friday, September 2nd before Shudder's premiere, and rolling out in other cities in the weeks that follow. (A Shudder Original)
Flux Gourmet - Premieres Thursday, September 15th
- Set at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance, a collective finds themselves embroiled in power struggles, artistic vendettas, and gastrointestinal disorders. Starring Asa Butterfield (Sex Education, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), and Richard Bremmer (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker). Written and directed by Peter Strickland (In Fabric). (A Shudder Exclusive)
Speak No Evil - Premieres Thursday, September 15th
- On a vacation in Tuscany, a Danish family instantly becomes friends with a Dutch family. Months later the Danish couple receives an unexpected invitation to visit the Dutch in their wooden house and decide to go for the weekend. However, it doesn't take long before the joy of reunion is replaced with misunderstandings. Things gradually get out of hand, as the Dutch turn out to be something very else than what they have pretended to be. The small Danish family now find themselves trapped in a house, that they wish they had never entered. Speak No Evil is directed by Christian Tafdrup (A Horrible Woman) and written by Christian and Mads Tafdrup, and stars Morten Burian, Sidsel Siem Koch, Fedja Van Huêt, Karina Smulders, Liva Forsberg, Marius Damslev. Official Selection, Sundance Film Festival 2022 IFC Films will release Speak No Evil theatrically beginning Friday, September 9th ahead of the film's streaming debut. A national rollout will follow beginning Friday, September 16th. (A Shudder Original)
Raven's Hollow - Premieres Thursday, September 22nd
- West Point cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community. Starring William Moseley (The Chronicles of Narnia), Melanie Zanetti (Bluey), Callum Woodhouse (All Creatures Great and Small), Kate Dickie (The Green Knight), and David Hayman (Sid & Nancy). Written and directed by Christopher Hatton. Official Selection, FrightFest 2022. (A Shudder Original)
Sissy - Premieres Thursday, September 29th
- Sissy stars Aisha Dee and Barlow as Cecilia and Emma, who had been tween-age BFFs who were never going to let anything come between them -- until Alex (Emily De Margheriti) arrived on the scene. Twelve years later, Cecilia is a successful social media influencer living the dream of an independent, modern millennial woman, until she runs into Emma for the first time in over a decade. After reconnecting, Emmy invites Cecilia on her bachelorette weekend at a remote cabin in the mountains, where Alex proceeds to make Cecilia's weekend a living hell. Sissy is written and directed by Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes. Official Selection, SXSW 2022 (A Shudder Original)
Deadstream - Premieres Thursday, October 6th
- A disgraced and demonetized Internet personality (Joseph Winter) tries to win back his fans by live streaming himself, spending a night alone in an abandoned haunted house. However, when he accidentally unleashes a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life (and social relevance) as he faces off with the sinister spirit of the house and her powerful following. Deadstream stars Joseph Winter, who wrote and directed the film with Vanessa Winter. (A Shudder Original)
Dario Argento's Dark Glasses – Premieres Thursday, October 13th
- Rome. An eclipse blocks out the sun, blackening the skies on a hot summer day -- harbinger of the darkness that will envelop Diana when a serial killer chooses her as prey. Fleeing her predator, the young escort crashes her car and loses her sight. She emerges from the initial shock determined to fight for her life, but she is no longer alone. Defending her and acting as her eyes is a little boy, Chin, who survived the car accident. But the killer won't give up his victim. Who will be saved? A triumphant return from Italian master of horror, director Dario Argento. Starring Ilenia Pastorelli and Asia Argento. (A Shudder Original)
She Will - Premieres Thursday, October 13th
- After a double mastectomy, Veronica Ghent (Alice Krige), goes to a healing retreat in rural Scotland with her young nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt). She discovers that the process of such surgery opens questions about her very existence, leading her to start to question and confront past traumas. The two develop an unlikely bond as mysterious forces give Veronica the power to enact revenge within her dreams. Also starring Malcolm McDowell, Jonathan Aris, Rupert Everett, and Olwen Fouéré. (A Shudder Exclusive)
V/H/S/99 - Premieres Thursday, October 20th
- V/H/S/99 marks the return of the acclaimed found footage anthology franchise and the sequel to Shudder's most-watched premiere of 2021. A thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations. Featuring five new stories from filmmakers Maggie Levin (Into The Dark: My Valentine), Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls), and Joseph & Vanessa Winter (Deadstream), V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. (A Shudder Original)
Resurrection - Premieres Friday, October 28th
- Margaret's life is in order. She is capable, disciplined, and successful. Everything is under control. That is, until David returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret's past. Resurrection is directed by Andrew Semans, and stars Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth. (A Shudder Exclusive)
Shudder Special
Joe Bob Halloween 2022 Special (working title) – October 21st at 9 p.m. ET on Shudder TV
- In what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween, premiering live on the Shudder TV feed. You'll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season, with a special guest to be announced. (Also available on demand beginning October 23rd)
The Ghoul Log - 2022 Edition
The "Ghoul Log" is Halloween's answer to the Christmas Yule Log: a 24/7 streaming jack-o'-lantern providing the perfect ambiance for all your Halloween festivities. Fan favorites The Ghoul Log, Return of the Ghoul Log, and Night of the Ghoul Log are back, along with a surprise new installment for 2022.
Shudder's Halloween Hotline
Every Friday in October from 3-4 p.m. ET, members are invited to call Samuel Zimmerman, Shudder's head of programming, to discuss all things horror: from their favorite genre films of all time to the most highly anticipated horror releases of the year. From those conversations, Sam will then use his horror expertise to offer customized viewing recommendations from Shudder's expansive film collection. Fans can call Sam at 914-481-2239 during Hotline Hours. (No calls will go through outside those hours.)
New Additions to Shudder's Movie Library
September 1st
31
- Driving through the Southwest on Halloween night, Charly (Sheri Moon Zombie) and her carny crew are attacked and brought to a factory where evil aristocrat Malcolm McDowell announces they'll be hunted by a series of killer clowns, including the unstoppable Doom-Head (brilliant bad guy Richard Brake, aka the Night King on Game of Thrones). The deathmatch set-up has been a horror-fantasy staple from 1932's The Most Dangerous Game to The Hunger Games, but in Rob Zombie's blood-soaked hands, the subgenre naturally receives its most unrelentingly gruesome interpretation. Contains strong language, sexual scenes, violence, and gore.
The Devil's Rejects
- After a raid on the rural home of the psychopathic Firefly family, two members of the clan, Otis (Bill Moseley) and Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), manage to flee the scene. Heading to a remote desert motel, the killers reunite with Baby's father, Capt. Spaulding (Sid Haig), who is equally demented and intent on maintaining their murder spree. While the trio continues to torment and kill various victims, the vengeful Sheriff Wydell (William Forsythe) slowly closes in on them.
The Lords of Salem
- Heidi, a radio DJ from Salem, is plagued by bizarre nightmares of vengeful witches after playing a mysterious record by a group known as The Lords. When the record becomes a huge hit, Heidi and her colleagues receive tickets for the band's next gig, but upon arrival find that the show goes beyond anything they could have imagined. From modern horror maestro, Rob Zombie, The Lords of Salem is an enigmatic and visually stunning take on the mythology of witches that blends a 1970s aesthetic with modern-day counterculture to create a vivid, macabre horror. Contains strong language, sexual scenes, violence, and gore.
Lady in White
- Nine-year-old Frankie lives in a small town with a deadly secret. For a decade, a serial child killer has eluded police, and the death toll continues to rise. Then, one night, Frankie gets locked in at his school as a prank and witnesses the ghost of the first victim being murdered. Now, aided by the girl's restless spirit, Frankie takes it upon himself to bring her assailant to justice. But in a town with no strangers, the killer may be closer than he knows! Alex Rocco also stars.
September 5th
The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue
- A strange twist of fate brings two young travelers, George and Edna, to a small town where an experimental agricultural machine may be bringing the dead back to life! As zombies infest the area and attack the living, a bullheaded detective thinks the couple are Satanists responsible for the local killings. George and Edna must fight for their lives as they try and stop the impending zombie apocalypse!
September 6th
Perfect Blue
- First time on streaming: Rising pop star Mima has quit singing to pursue a career as an actress and model, but her fans aren't ready to see her go... Encouraged by her managers, Mima takes on a recurring role on a popular TV show, when suddenly her handlers and collaborators begin turning up murdered. Harboring feelings of guilt and haunted by visions of her former self, Mima's reality and fantasy meld into a frenzied paranoia. As her stalker closes in, in person and online, the threat he poses is more real than even Mima knows, in this iconic psychological thriller that has frequently been hailed as one of the most important animated films of all time. Perfect Blue is the groundbreaking and rarely screened first film from the legendary animator Satoshi Kon (Paprika, Paranoia Agent).
Mind Game
- Loser Nishi, too wimpy to try to save his childhood sweetheart from gangsters, is shot in the butt by a soccer-playing psychopath, projecting Nishi into the afterlife. In this limbo, God -- shown as a series of rapidly changing characters -- tells him to walk toward the light. But Nishi runs like hell in the other direction and returns to Earth a changed man, driven to live each moment to the fullest. First feature from award-winning animator Masaaki Yuasa.
Birdboy: The Forgotten Children
- Stranded on an island in a post-apocalyptic world, teenager Dinky and her friends hatch a dangerous plan to escape in the hope of finding a better life. Meanwhile, her old friend Birdboy has shut himself off from the world, pursued by the police, and haunted by demon tormentors. But unbeknownst to anyone, he contains a secret inside him that could change the world forever. Based on a graphic novel and short film by co-director Alberto Vázquez (with Pedro Rivero) and winner of the Goya Award for Best Animated Feature.
Nocturna Side A: The Great Old Man's Night
- Ulysses is a hundred-year-old man, battling for redemption on his last night on earth. Faced with imminent death, he is forced to rethink his past, his present, and his take on reality.
Lifechanger
- Drew has an identity problem. Every few days, he has to shape-shift, or face a painful death. He has to find someone and make a copy. He takes everything: their looks, memories, hopes and dreams. Their entire life. He becomes them, and they die horribly. Lately, the changes are becoming more frequent. Facing his imminent death, Drew sets out on one final blood-soaked mission.
September 12th
Extraordinary Tales
- Five of Edgar Allan Poe's best-known stories are brought to vivid life in this visually stunning, heart-pounding animated anthology featuring some of the most beloved figures in horror film history
September 19th
Cemetery of Terror
- On Halloween, a group of medical students steal the corpse of a serial killer from a morgue and raise him from the dead, inadvertently putting themselves and a group of young neighborhood children in danger.
Grave Robbers
- Teenagers accidentally resurrect a satanic killer who targets the local police captain's daughter to birth the antichrist.
September 26th
Sole Survivor
- A lone survivor of a plane crash is haunted by a feeling unworthy of survival. Dead people start coming after her to collect her.
Trick or Treats
- A babysitter is stuck watching over a young brat on Halloween night who keeps playing vicious pranks on her. To add to her trouble the boy's deranged father has escaped from an asylum and is planning on making a visit.
Shudder's 61 Days of Halloween kicks off on September 1st.
Which title are you most looking forward to?