Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell Star Sid Haig Moved to ICU

It appears that Sid Haig, star of films like The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell, has been taken to the hospital and moved to the ICU. Haig’s wife Suzie added a message to fans in his Instagram account’s description, saying he was involved in some sort of accident but we aren’t sure what the accident was. Suzie wrote “SID HAS HAD AN ACCIDENT AND IS IN THE HOSPITAL IN ICU. EVERYONE PLEASE PRAY FOR HIM!!!!!!!! – SUZIE”

Hopefully, we’ll get more details on his condition soon, and when we do we’ll keep you updated.

Haig had most recently worked on projects like Hanukkah, Abruptio, Tabbott’s Traveling Carnivale of Terrors, and Junction Murders, though 3 From Hell was the film that would see the return of his famous character from The Devil’s Rejects Captain Spaulding. That film along with Hanukkah were already finished, and the film he was currently filming was Abruptio, but we aren’t sure if the accident involved anything involving the film.

Our thoughts are with Suze and the rest of Sid’s family at this difficult time, and we hope he makes a full recovery as quickly as possible.