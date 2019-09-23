Sid Haig, Devil’s Rejects And Jackie Brown Star, Dies At 80

Sid Haig, best known for his role as Captain Spaulding in films like House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, has died at the age of 80. Haig’s death was revealed by his wife Susan L. Oberg, who is the one who also revealed the initial accident that resulted in him being taken to the hospital and eventually the ICU. Haig is survived by his wife, and our thoughts are with her and Haig’s family and friends at this difficult time.

The news was revealed via Instagram which can be read in full below:

On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.

We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.

Sidney Eddie Mosesian

7/14/39 – 9/21/19

Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend.

Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you.

Haig’s career consisted of a variety of roles in both television and film, as his early work included Gunsmoke, Batman, Mary Hartman, Charlie’s Angels, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, MacGyver, Mission: Impossible, and a role in the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever.

He would retire for a bit until 2003 when he appeared as Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses. That brought him back to acting, especially within the horror genre, as he would appear in Zombie’s sequel to the film The Devil’s Rejects as well as Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Halloween, Brotherhood of Blood, Creature, The Lords of Salem, Hatch III, and more.

Haig reprised his fan favorite role of Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell, which has already been completed and is set for release this year. Other upcoming projects included Hanukkah (also completed for a 2020 release) and Abruptio, which was currently filming. We’re not sure if Haig completed his work on the film, but the project is set for a release in 2020.

As for 3 From Hell, the film hit theaters this month.