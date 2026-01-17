The Biggest Horror Franchise of All-Time Just Confirmed When The Next Movie Is Being Released

The most successful horror franchise going today has just announced when it is releasing its next movie. The Conjuring franchise began in 2013 with the release of its first film. However, that was just the start of a horror franchise that has produced prequels and sequels to the first film, as well as several spinoffs that all take place in the Conjuring Universe. Based on the investigations of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the movies follow some of their biggest cases as well as other tales of terror based on things they have witnessed. The next movie will be another prequel.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. has announced some upcoming films that are headed into theaters. This includes a new J.J. Abrams movie called The Great Beyond on November 13, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail’s Panic Carefully on February 26, 2027, and the new prequel for The Conjuring, titled The Conjuring: First Communion, on September 10, 2027.

The new Conjuring movie will be directed by Rodrigue Huart, based on a script by Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg. There’s no word on the casting yet, but it will still be produced by James Wan and Peter Safran. This follows the most recent Conjuring Universe movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites, which was released in September 2025.

What Does the Future Hold For The Conjuring?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

When The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in September 2025, it was thought to be the final movie in the franchise. It was advertised as the last case for Ed and Lorraine Warren, so there seemed to be nowhere else to go. However, once the movie was in theaters, it was clear the studio wasn’t stopping anything soon. On a $55 million budget, The Conjuring: Last Rites made $494.7 million worldwide, proving there was still a lot of juice in the tank for the horror franchise.

The Conjuring: Last Rites finished with the fourth-highest domestic September weekend of all time with $84 million, which was also the third-highest horror weekend domestically of all time. It also sits in first place for the Conjuring Universe, making $128 million more than second place, The Nun. It ranks first domestically, sitting $40 million higher than the first film in the franchise.

Thanks to the box office success, Warner Bros. pushed forward and announced The Conjuring: First Communion, another prequel for the franchise. It will be the fifth prequel, following the two Nun movies and the two Annabelle films. It’s the first mainline Conjuring movie that serves as a prequel, though.

