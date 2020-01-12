CBS Orders Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series

Hello, Clarice. It seems we are to meet again. Some years have passed since audiences were first introduced to Silence of the Lambs. The hit horror-thriller is still revered as one of the genre’s best, and it might make a comeback before long. Reports have confirmed CBS is developing a spin-off sequel to Silence of the Lambs, and the network is investing heavily into the series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS is hoping to give Clarice Starling her own TV show in 2020. The network made the big announcement at the Television Critics Association’s on-going press tour. And as far as fans know, this upcoming series will be simply titled Clarice.

The show will be overseen by Alex Kurtzman, and that name should sound familiar. The executive helped steer the revival of Star Trek at CBS, and he will now take on Silence of the Lambs. Kurtzman will pen the show with writer Jeenny Lumet who acts as co-showrunner on Star Trek: Discovery.

There is little known about the show, but Clarice will act as a sequel set after the events of Silence of the Lambs.

“Clarice is described as a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling — the role made famous by Jodie Foster in the feature — as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.,” The Hollywood Reporter writes.

So far, no actress has been tapped for the role of Clarice, but fans are hoping Jodie Foster can be involved with the series somehow. The show has yet to be formally picked up, but Kurtzman seems confident in its direction. In a recent statement, the executive said, “After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes – Clarice Starling,” Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet explained. “Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time

