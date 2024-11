The Simpsons: FXX Airing Massive ‘Treehouse of Horror’ Marathons

For nearly three decades, The Simpsons has paid their respects to Halloween traditions with annual episodes that embrace many of the holiday’s horrifying aspects. For those interested in getting caught up on all of the installments in the week leading up to Halloween, FXX will be airing themed marathons featuring each “Treehouse of Horror” episode.

The tradition first began in the show’s second season, with the family heading into Bart’s treehouse to tell each other spooky stories. This format alerted audiences that the segments weren’t official canonical events in the family’s life, but merely an opportunity to lampoon various famous horror stories. Following years changed this format using the device that these were all candy-fueled nightmares and terrifying tales told at a Halloween party before ultimately abandoning the device, as audiences had come to expect the structure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to honoring The Simpsons, FXX will also be airing a variety of horror movies this weekend. Kicking things off Saturday, October 28 at 11:00 AM will be Riddick, followed by Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Dracula Untold, The Purge and back-to-back showings of The Purge: Anarchy beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

The horrors continue on Sunday, October 29 at 11:30 AM ET with encore presentations of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Dracula Untold, followed by The Book of Life at 4:00 PM ET, Hotel Transylvania and back-to-back showings of the world broadcast premiere of Hotel Transylvania 2 at 8:00 PM ET. The marathon ends with Surrogates at 12:00 AM ET.

Scroll down to find out when to catch your favorite installment of The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror”!

Tuesday, October 24 (8pm – 12am) – Theme: “Classic Horror Monsters”

“Halloween of Horror” (Season 27)

“Treehouse of Horror II” (Season 3)

“Treehouse of Horror IV” (Season 5)

“Treehouse of Horror X” (Season 11)

“Treehouse of Horror XIII” (Season 14)

“Treehouse of Horror XIV” (Season 15)

“Treehouse of Horror XX” (Season 21)

“Treehouse of Horror XXI” (Season 22)

Thursday October 26 (8pm – 12am) – Theme: “Set at Springfield Elementary School”

“Treehouse of Horror III” (Season 4)

“Treehouse of Horror IV” (Season 5)

“Treehouse of Horror V” (Season 6)

“Treehouse of Horror VI” (Season 7)

“Treehouse of Horror XII” (Season 13)

“Treehouse of Horror XIX” (Season 20)

“Treehouse of Horror XX” (Season 21)

“Treehouse of Horror XXV” (Season 26)

Friday, October 27 (6pm – 12am) – Theme: “Devils, Witches, or Occult!”

“Treehouse of Horror” (Season 2)

“Treehouse of Horror III” (Season 4)

“Treehouse of Horror IV” (Season 5)

“Treehouse of Horror VIII” (Season 9)

“Treehouse of Horror XI” (Season 12)

“Treehouse of Horror XII” (Season 13)

“Treehouse of Horror XIV” (Season 15)

“Treehouse of Horror XVI” (Season 17)

“Treehouse of Horror XVII” (Season 18)

“Treehouse of Horror XVIII” (Season 19)

“Treehouse of Horror XXIII” (Season 24)

“Treehouse of Horror XXV” (Season 26)

Sunday, October 29 (4pm-8m) – Theme: “Elements of Body Horror”

“Treehouse of Horror VII” (Season 8)

“Treehouse of Horror VIII” (Season 9)

“Treehouse of Horror IX” (Season 10)

“Treehouse of Horror XIII” (Season 14)

“Treehouse of Horror XIV” (Season 15)

“Treehouse of Horror XV” (Season 16)

“Treehouse of Horror XXIV” (Season 25)

“Treehouse of Horror XXVI” (Season 27)

Monday, October 30 (6pm – 12am) – Theme: “Movie Parodies”

“Treehouse of Horror V” (Season 6)

“Treehouse of Horror VI” (Season 7)

“Treehouse of Horror VIII” (Season 9)

“Treehouse of Horror X” (Season 11)

“Treehouse of Horror XI” (Season 12)

“Treehouse of Horror XVI” (Season 17)

“Treehouse of Horror XVIII” (Season 19)

“Treehouse of Horror XIX” (Season 20)

“Treehouse of Horror XXI” (Season 22)

“Treehouse of Horror XXII” (Season 23)

“Treehouse of Horror XXIII” (Season 24)

“Treehouse of Horror XXVI” (Season 27)

Tuesday, October 31 – (11am-12am) – “Treehouse of Horrors” Marathon