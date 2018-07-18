Margot Kidder-Starring ‘Sisters’ Coming to Criterion Collection This October

Fans of physical media are always excited to learn of what the Criterion Collection has in store, as the organization regularly honors iconic movies with comprehensive home video releases full of unique special features. One new title that has horror fans buzzing is Brian De Palma‘s Sisters, which stars the late Margot Kidder. Learn more about the release below before it hits shelves on October 23rd.

Kidder is Danielle, a beautiful model separated from her Siamese twin, Dominique. When a hotshot reporter (Jennifer Salt) suspects Dominique of a brutal murder, she becomes dangerously ensnared in the sisters’ insidious sibling bond. A scary and stylish paean to female destructiveness, Brian De Palma’s first foray into horror voyeurism is a stunning amalgam of split-screen effects, bloody birthday cakes, and a chilling score by frequent Hitchcock collaborator Bernard Herrmann.

The disc’s special features are as follows:

New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Brian De Palma, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New interview with actor Jennifer Salt

Interviews from 2004 with De Palma, actors William Finley and Charles Durning, and producer Edward R. Pressman

Audio from a 1973 discussion with De Palma at the AFI

Appearance from 1970 by actor Margot Kidder on The Dick Cavett Show

PLUS: An essay by critic Carrie Rickey, excerpts from a 1973 interview with De Palma on the making of the film, and a 1973 article by De Palma on working with composer Bernard Hermann

Kidder’s arguably most iconic role was that of Lois Lane in the Superman franchise, yet she has deep roots in the world of horror.

In addition to starring in Sisters, Kidder starred in the slasher Black Christmas and the haunted house film The Amityville Horror. Each of these films are defining entries into their respective horror subgenres, due in large part to the performances contributed by Kidder.

Kidder’s career wasn’t the only one impacted by the film, with this being the first of many important achievements by director De Palma. Following Sisters, De Palma directed Carrie, Phantom of the Paradise, and Blow Out, all displaying the filmmaker’s unique perspective. The filmmaker then branched outside the world of horror and delivered audiences the classics Scarface, The Untouchables, and Carlito’s Way.

Sisters is available now for pre-order before it hits shelves on October 23rd.

