What Song Is In Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Trailer?

Jordan Peele’s new trailer for Us was certainly memorable, and in addition to the haunting imagery part of the reason why is the hip-hop classic I Got 5 On It.

The memorable song from the Luniz and Michael Marshall has been sampled a variety of times in the past, but never before has it been used quite like this. The trailer starts out with the regular version of the song (released in 1995) but as the more horror aspects of the trailer emerge the songs gets slowed down and tweaked into to mirror the frightening and evil version of this family that fans are introduced to.

It’s quite the compelling combination, and not one many saw coming. It unquestionably works though and should bring this 90s classic right back into modern playlists everywhere.

The song was released on May 23rd, 1995 (from Luniz’ debut album Operation Stackola). The song has been sampled several times (including Diddy and R. Kelly’s Satisfy You), but actually features three samples of its own, including samples from Club Nouveau (Why You Treat Me So Bad), Kool and the Gang (Jungle Boogie), and Audio Two (Top Billin).

If it’s been a minute since you’ve heard the song, you can check out the official music video here.

We’re excited to see what other classic songs Peele decides to use throughout the film, but regardless of his musical choices, his genre of choice is definitely Horror.

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite. That’s my sweet spot,” Peele told THR. “So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

You can check out the official description for Us below.

“A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.”

Check out Us when it lands in theaters on May 15, 2019.