Spirit Halloween Is Sending Fans to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios

Spirit Halloween is the go-to destination when it comes to ringing in the spooky season, as it offers costumes, decorations, and anything else you might need to honor All Hallow's Eve, so it only makes sense that they're partnering with Universal Studios to offer one lucky fan a trip for two to Halloween Horror Nights. Fans can simply head to Spirit Halloween's Instagram page to enter, or can fill out this entry form. One winner will win airfare, accommodations, and entry to the annual Halloween Horror Nights event in either Hollywood or Orlando. Fans have until Sunday, September 8th at 11:59 p.m. ET to enter.

Spirit Halloween describes the opportunity, "As Halloween continues creeping closer, Spirit Halloween is celebrating the season by bringing fright and delight to fans with the chance to win a trip for two to Universal Studios' iconic Halloween Horror Nights. One lucky fan will win a bloodcurdling excursion including airfare, airport transportation, accommodations, and three days of general admission tickets for two to their choice of Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort."

"Now through Sunday, September 8th at 11:59 PM ET, horror-loving fans can enter by tagging the friend they'd bring along for the terrifying ride on Spirit Halloween's Instagram or by filling out an entry form here. For those seeking even more fun this spooky season, over 1,000 Spirit Halloween stores are already open, with more to come by the end of September. Halloween enthusiasts can visit stores.spirithalloween.com to find their closest location."

There's a lot to be excited for at this year's Halloween Horror Nights, as fans can experience Insidious: The Further, A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines at both parks. Some of the unique experiences at Universal Orlando Resort include Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America, Goblin's Feast, and Slaughter Sinema 2, while Universal Studios Hollywood features The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface, The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy, and Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America. Also unique to Hollywood is Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse, in which fans confront Blumhouse villains like M3GAN, The Black Phone's Grabber, and more.

Fans can head to Spirit Halloween's Instagram page to enter, or can fill out this entry form. Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights now through November 3rd at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.

