Universal Orlando Resort Bringing Harry Potter’s Death Eaters Back for Halloween

The Harry Potter franchise offered audiences a number of sinister threats, with the nefarious Death Eaters being some of the most intimidating. Fans who head to Universal Orlando Resort this fall might come face to face with the ominous characters, as they’ll be appearing in Diagon Alley in conjunction with the park hosting Halloween Horror Nights. Whether you’re hoping to check them out for yourself, or avoid them at all costs, they will be spending their time in Knockturn Alley. The Death Eaters will be appearing select night between August 29th and November 3rd, which is also when Halloween Horror Nights will be happening at the park.

Per press release, “The Darker side of magic is back at Universal Orlando Resort this fall as the infamous Death Eaters return to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida on select dates August 29th through November 3rd. This interactive live entertainment experience brings guests face to face with Lord Voldemort’s most loyal supporters, the ominous Death Eaters, as they lurk through London and into the shadowed streets of Knockturn Alley. These fanatic witches and wizards do not shy away from the practice of the Dark Arts and will challenge guests to join the Dark Lord alongside them. Fans can also visit Borgin and Burkes in Diagon Alley to shop for Dark Arts-themed merchandise like t-shirts, accessories, and Death Eater masks — or check out the selection of Death Eater wands at Ollivanders.”

The Death Eaters made their debut at the park last year and made enough of an impact and garnered enough attention that they have return for another year.

Death Eaters return to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Luckily for fans attending this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, the Death Eaters are only one of the unsettling experiences being offered. This year’s movie-inspired haunted houses include A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Insidious: The Further, and Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines, while fans can also experience the original houses Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America, Slaughter Sinema 2, The Museum: Deadly Exhibits, Major Sweets Candy Factory, Goblin’s Feast, and Triplets of Terror.

Like in previous years, the park also has five Scare Zones, as well as all-new performances, merchandise, and food offerings throughout the park.

Halloween Horror Nights runs at Universal Orlando Resort August 29th through November 3rd.

