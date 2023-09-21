Spirit Halloween Names Butterfinger as "Official Candy Bar" of Beloved Retail Chain

Everyone has their favorite candy and, when Halloween arrives, one of the perks is getting to sample all sorts of confectionaries to potentially uncover a new favorite. Butterfinger candy bars earned an impressive distinction this week, as Spirit Halloween named it the "official candy bar" of the retailer, which is understandably a sought-after distinction. This partnership means that, at participating Spirit Halloween locations this weekend, fans can get a free Butterfinger and limited-edition tote, while later this month will be an opportunity for fans to win an entire case of Butterfinger to hand out to trick-or-treaters. You can head to Spirit Halloween's official Instagram for more details.

"We live and breathe Halloween 365 days a year, and we know candy plays a special role in celebrations for many during the Halloween season," Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President, Spirit Halloween, shared in a statement. "Our guests love coming to their local Spirit Halloween store each season for the thrills and surprises that await within the walls of every Spirit Halloween, and we are so excited to team up with Butterfinger, one of our favorite candy bars, to make that visit even sweeter this year."

"For one hundred years, Butterfinger has been a candy bar icon thanks to its crispety, crunchety, peanut buttery flavor," Neal Finkler, Vice President of Marketing for Butterfinger and Baby Ruth, added. "Halloween is the time of year when people of all ages hope for Butterfinger bars in their bag, so we're thrilled to be the Official Candy Bar of Spirit Halloween to bring even more of Butterfinger's irresistible flavor to Halloween lovers."

Per press release, "To celebrate this scary good partnership, the go-to Halloween destination and iconic candy bar are teaming up to make the 2023 Halloween season the best one yet. Fans looking to lay a finger on a free Butterfinger should check out their local Spirit Halloween. Spirit Halloween is hosting a Butterfinger tasting weekend starting Friday, September 22nd at select locations, handing out free Butterfinger bars to in-store guests. Plus, consumers can score a free collectible tote bag featuring a mashup of the two iconic brands -- but don't delay because it's first come first serve while supplies last!

"Fans will also have the chance to win a case of full-size Butterfinger bars to pass out to lucky trick-or-treaters, a huge mystery pack of Spirit Halloween décor plus a $100 Spirit Gift Card for a total value of nearly $1,000 which is guaranteed to earn the winner serious street cred as the 'Sweetest House on the Street.' We know trick-or-treaters and Halloween fans will come running to celebrate with Butterfinger and Spirit Halloween at your house! Follow @SpiritHalloween on Instagram to enter. The delicious contest launches on Friday, September 29th and runs through Monday, October 2nd."

