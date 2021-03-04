Stephen King's Castle Rock Novella Elevation Getting Adaptation

✖

Filmmaker Jack Bender has helped adapt Stephen King stories like Under the Dome, Mr. Mercedes, and The Outsider, with Bender recently confirming that he'll next be adapting the King novella Elevation into a film. The 2018 story is one of many King tales that unfolds in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, which also takes an unconventional approach towards what a "horror" story really means. No timeline for the project has been revealed as of yet, but Bender detailed that he's already received positive feedback and encouragement from King himself. Stay tuned for details on the adaptation of Elevation.

“I’ve recently adapted a book of [King’s] called 'Elevation,' which we’re going to make into a film,” Bender confirmed to CinemaBlend. “And I invented some stuff and added, and was nervous because he’d never read anything I’ve written, only directed and produced. And needless to say, I was nervous about it, but he loved it. He’s very gracious, and he knows that when we make a TV show, there’s going to be stuff added stuff taken away; that’s just the way it goes.”

He added, “It’s very out of Stephen King’s box of horror. It’s really about how we can all be better people. And it’s a wonderful story. It’s one of those little gems, and I felt that from when I first read it.”

Stephen King's website describes the story, "Although Scott Carey doesn’t look any different, he’s been steadily losing weight. There are a couple of other odd things, too. He weighs the same in his clothes and out of them, no matter how heavy they are. Scott doesn’t want to be poked and prodded. He mostly just wants someone else to know, and he trusts Doctor Bob Ellis. In the small town of Castle Rock, the setting of many of King’s most iconic stories, Scott is engaged in a low grade — but escalating — battle with the lesbians next door whose dog regularly drops his business on Scott’s lawn. One of the women is friendly; the other, cold as ice. Both are trying to launch a new restaurant, but the people of Castle Rock want no part of a gay married couple, and the place is in trouble. When Scott finally understands the prejudices they face – including his own -- he tries to help. Unlikely alliances, the annual foot race, and the mystery of Scott’s affliction bring out the best in people who have indulged the worst in themselves and others."

