Stephen King’s In the Tall Grass Adaptation Gets World Premiere Date, First Image

It’s been over a year since the announcement that Netflix was developing Stephen King‘s novella he wrote with his son Joe Hill, In The Tall Grass, into a feature film, but now fans looking forward to the project finally have a major update on the project. The film will be making its world premiere at Fantastic Fest 2019.

The film was announced as part of Fantastic Fest 2019’s first wave of films in an official release on the festival’s website on Monday, with Fantastic Fest taking place from September 19-26, 2019 in Austin, TX. The premiere date puts it just after IT CHAPTER TWO‘s debut in theaters and about a month before the release of yet another King-related project, Doctor Sleep. In sum, it means that this fall is shaping up to be an excellent time for fans of King’s stories. In addition to the world premiere announcement, a first image for the film was also released, which you can check out below.

In the Tall Grass, directed and adapted by Vincenzo Natali (Cube, Cypher, Nothing, and Splice), is based on the story by King and Hill that was published in two parts in Esquire magazine back in 2012. In the story, a brother and sister follow a cry for help into a field of tall grass in Kansas, but soon discover that not only is there something evil in the grass, but there’s no way out either. The film is the third story of King’s to be adapted by Netflix, with the previous two being 1922 and Gerald’s Game. An official Netflix release date has not yet been revealed, but it is expected sometime in 2019.

In the Tall Grass will feature Patrick Wilson, Harrison Gilbertson, and Rachel Wilson. Wilson in particular has fairly extensive horror cred, having appeared in films like Insidious, The Conjuring, and most recently starred in Annabelle Comes Home in the role of Ed Warren, the real-life paranormal investigator. Laysla De Oliveira and Avery Whitted will also appear as the siblings who end up trapped in the field.

And while there’s a lot of King stories hitting screens this fall, fans looking for something more book-oriented don’t have to wait too much longer for that, either. IDW Publishing recently announced the launch of Sleeping Beauties, a new comic book series based on the bestselling novel by Stephen King and Owen King. That series is expected to launch sometime in early 2020.

