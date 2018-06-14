New App Helps You Pick Out Which Stephen King Story to Read

In his career that spans more than four decades, Stephen King has delivered audiences dozens of novels and short stories, each one more terrifying than the last. His stories cover a variety of genres, with a majority of his tales being in the horror realm, which can make selecting the perfect story a difficulty duty. Thanks to Amazon Alexa, that task has been made a little easier with an all-new app.

“Simon & Schuster intends to be at the forefront of utilizing Voice Interaction technology to connect books and authors to readers and audiobook listeners,” Liz Perl, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Simon & Schuster, Inc, shared in a statement about the new app. “Using A.I. through Stephen King Library is a fun and innovative experience for exploring this master storyteller’s work.”

After asking your Alexa device, “Open Stephen King Library,” users are then prompted to answer a series of questions which could help determine a story.

For example, a reading list could be cultivated from responding to the question, “You are on a sinking ship, about to jump onto a life raft and can take only one thing with you. Do you take a telescope, a journal or a sling shot?”

In recent years, King has seen a massive resurgence in popularity thanks to a variety of different live-action adaptations of his stories. Thanks in large part to the success of last year’s IT, which went on to earn more than $700 million worldwide, a bevy of new movies and TV shows have been announced which will debut within the new few years.

Even King’s most recent novel, The Outsider, has been confirmed as earning an adaptation.

In the novel, “An eleven-year-old boy’s violated corpse is found in a town park. Eyewitnesses and fingerprints point unmistakably to one of Flint City’s most popular citizens. He is Terry Maitland, Little League coach, English teacher, husband, and father of two girls. Detective Ralph Anderson, whose son Maitland once coached, orders a quick and very public arrest. Maitland has an alibi, but Anderson and the district attorney soon add DNA evidence to go with the fingerprints and witnesses. Their case seems ironclad.”

“As the investigation expands and horrifying answers begin to emerge, King’s propulsive story kicks into high gear, generating strong tension and almost unbearable suspense. Terry Maitland seems like a nice guy, but is he wearing another face? When the answer comes, it will shock you as only Stephen King can.”

