Stephen King Mocks “Halloween Classics” Freddy vs. Jason and Seed of Chucky

Apparently, horror icon Stephen King is there for anybody who has ever looked at a category in a storefront and said to yourself, “Really? That’s a ‘classic?’” The best-selling author and creator of multimedia titans like IT and The Shining took to Twitter yesterday to poke fun at Starz referring to Seed of Chucky and Freddy vs. Jason as “Halloween classics” in their October lineup. Perhaps unsurprisingly, while most of the comments on his post have been supportive from fans or at least respectfully disagreeing with him, there has been an outpouring of jokes, too, including someone who asked (of Starz) “What do you expect? They can’t even spell their own name!”

Of course, both films have their fans — as do the “worst” installments of any major film franchise. Still, few would argue that Seed of Chucky or Freddy vs. Jason are the high water marks of the Child’s Play, Friday the 13th, or Nightmare on Elm Street franchises.

Among its “Halloween Classics,” STARZ lists SEED OF CHUCKY and FREDDY VS. JASON. Uh, no. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 24, 2019

Coming off the high of Bride of Chucky, which got fans excited for the Child’s Play franchise in a way that nothing had in years, Seed of Chucky thrust Chucky’s offspring into the spotlight (as he resurrects his parents, of course) in a film that some horror fans have said is good as a tweak to the series formula, but which overall did not impress casual audiences or hardcore Chucky fans. While it technically turned a profit, the movie was the last installment of the franchise that got a theatrical release until it was rebooted earlier this year. Two more sequels — Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky — were both released straight to home entertainment platforms. Ironically, those two films were some of the franchise’s best-reviewed installments.

As for Freddy vs. Jason, that movie was a roller coaster. On and off throughout the late ’80s, there were negotiations to pair up the popular slasher franchises, although for a variety of reasons the talks to actually do so kept falling apart. Finally in 1993, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday happened, and in the final moments, Freddy Krueger’s hand came up out of the ground, dragging Jason’s mask to Hell and exciting basically everyone who watched it, who (reasonably) assumed the next Friday movie would likely be a follow-up to the teaser. Instead, fans got Jason X after almost a decade of waiting. That movie was a failure critically and commercially, but at least it was only about a year until Freddy vs. Jason came which, while also not the smash hit New Line Cinema might have hoped, at least delivered on its promise and finally brought the two horror icons together onscreen.