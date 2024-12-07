7 Stephen King Movies to Watch That Have Dark Tower Connections

Stephen King is a genius, and everyone knows it. With over 60 books published it’s only natural that many of his works have been adapted for film and TV, with some even receiving Oscar nominations. And with King’s work continuing to be popular, there’s a new wave of King adaptations on the horizon, including one that fans are especially hyped for: The Dark Tower. This 8-book saga may just be King’s greatest masterpiece. While the saga was adapted as a feature film in 2017, Mike Flanagan set to bring the story back to life with a multi-season TV series .

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dark Tower follows gunslinger Roland Deschain on his relentless quest for the mysterious Dark Tower, the central axis of all worlds. Its potential destruction threatens the balance of the entire universe. Along the way, Roland faces the treacherous Man in Black, journeys through different dimensions and timelines, and grapples with dilemmas that blur the line between reality and imagination. The story is layered and complex, but it also functions as a sort of “core” that connects to nearly every story King has ever written. It’s a must-read for fans of King’s work and beyond that, many of the adaptations of King’s work for screen contain some sort of thread or reference to The Dark Tower. With that in mind, here’s what you should watch after The Dark Tower to delve deeper into King’s multiverse.

The Shining

warner bros.

In the 1980 Stanley Kubrick film, Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) takes a job as the winter watchman at the Overlook Hotel in Colorado, bringing his family along. The place is isolated during the off-season, and the solitude begins to take a toll on his mental stability, driving him to dangerous extremes. Meanwhile, his son Danny (Danny Lloyd) begins experiencing disturbing visions of past events, as well as flashes of the hotel’s terrifying history.

The connection with The Dark Tower has to do with the “shine,” which is the psychic ability Danny develops at the hotel. In Roland’s saga, this power is something Jake Chambers has, and it’s believed to be so pure that he alone could destroy the Tower.

The Shining is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Doctor Sleep

warner bros.

In the 2019 movie, we follow an older Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor), now a troubled writer haunted by evil spirits from the Overlook Hotel and struggling with alcohol. Without a permanent home, he settles in a small town and gets a job at a local hospital. However, his life is turned upside down when he forms a telepathic bond with Abra Stone (Kyliegh Curran), a young girl who has powers of her own.

In relation to The Dark Tower, the story goes beyond the “shine” by introducing “Tet,” the name of a corporation set up to protect the Tower from destruction. The movie also features “LaMerk Industries” as the opposition. For the new adaptation of the saga, Flanagan has already mentioned that he plans to include some characters from Doctor Sleep as well.

Doctor Sleep is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

It

warner bros.

This is probably one of King’s best-known stories, mainly because of the iconic figure of the clown Pennywise. In the story, a group of seven teenagers from Derry, Maine, form the “Losers Club.” When children start disappearing all around town, the members of the Losers Club investigate, only to come face-to-face with the one responsible for the crimes – Pennywise.

This plot is also closely tied to The Dark Tower, as it features Maturin, the Turtle. Unfortunately, the character wasn’t included in the 1990 miniseries or the 2017 and 2019 films – and he’s not expected to appear in the new HBO prequel series, either. However, Maturin is one of the twelve Guardians of the Beams that support the Tower. He’s a benevolent force for good who helps the Losers Club, while in Roland’s saga, Pennywise is often mentioned as an invisible force of evil, connected to “Todash Space,” which is part of the mythology of The Dark Tower‘s universe.

It is available to stream on Netflix.

Salem’s Lot

warner bros.

The story has already been adapted for film and TV a few times, but the most recent version is from 2024. The plot follows successful writer Benjamin “Ben” Mears (Lewis Pullman) as he returns to his hometown of Salem’s Lot, Maine, hoping to write a new novel about the Marsten House, which is filled with macabre stories. When the house is bought by Richard K. Straker (Pilou Asbæk), strange events begin to unfold, with people turning into vampires.

The connection with The Dark Tower lies mainly in Father Callahan (John Benjamin Hickey), as he appears in both stories. After the events in Salem’s Lot, he meets Roland and his group, and they become friendly allies. While Callahan is the primary link between the two stories, the saga also reveals the fates of Ben Mears and another character, Mark Petrie (Jordan Preston Carter).

Salem’s Lot is available to stream on Max.

Hearts in Atlantis

warner bros.

Hearts In Atlantis (2001) tells the story of Robert “Bobby” Garfield (Anton Yelchin), who starts to remember his past. As he reflects on his childhood, he recalls a mysterious man named Ted Brautigan (Anthony Hopkins), who entered his life. The plot follows their relationship, which changes Bobby’s perspective on the world and helps him recognize the possibilities life had to offer at that time.

The movie doesn’t have a dark or scary tone, but its connection to The Dark Tower is significant because of Ted. He, too, possesses psychic abilities and is considered a “Breaker,” someone who has the power to destroy the Tower. In Hearts in Atlantis, there’s also a clear reference to the saga through the aesthetics of a letter Ted gives to Bobby.

Hearts in Atlantis is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Mist

dimension films

The Mist was adapted in 2007, telling the story of a town in Maine that is devastated after a storm. David Drayton (Thomas Jane) and his son Billy (Nathan Gamble) head out for supplies, but a strange fog rolls into the town, trapping many people inside a supermarket. David soon discovers that the fog has something supernatural about it, with terrifying creatures lurking within.

The connection to The Dark Tower can be seen right from the start, with a scene where David is introduced holding a painting that features Roland. However, something more significant is the origin of “Todash Space.” Like in It, this space involves villainous creatures, adding another layer that ties both stories to the larger King Universe.

The Mist is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Christine

columbia pictures

Christine had an adaptation in 1983, and a remake is coming soon. In the story, Arnie Cunningham (Keith Gordon) becomes fascinated by a 1958 Plymouth Fury, a car that’s in poor condition. He spends all his time restoring it, but this obsession begins to isolate him and distance him from reality. As Arnie’s behavior grows more erratic, his friend and girlfriend track down the car’s former owner, only to discover that he experienced the same disturbing transformation that the protagonist is going through.

The central problem in Christine lies with the car herself and while the connection with The Dark Tower may be indirect, it’s still present when looking at the mythology within King’s multiverse. The car’s former owner is named Roland D. LeBay. While it’s not confirmed that Roland D. LeBay has any connection to Roland Deschain, the coincidence is striking.

Christine is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.