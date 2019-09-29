Stephen King Praises the Creepshow Reboot

When any project gets a reboot there’s always a question of not just how fans of the original are going to respond, but how the creators will as well. When it comes to Shudder‘s Creepshow reboot, however, the question has a positive answer. Horror legend Stephen King, who wrote the 1982 Creepshow film directed by George Romero, isn’t just pleased with the reboot. He has high praise for it, calling it “really excellent” in a recent post on social media about series’ first episode.

King took to Twitter last Thursday to share his thoughts on Creepshow‘s first episode and not only did he have great praise for it, but he also noted the existence of many Easter Eggs for fans to find for themselves.

The first episode of CREEPSHOW (on Shudder) is a really excellent re-boot of the movie George and I made back in the day. God bless Adrienne, and my God, so many Easter eggs! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 28, 2019

“The first episode of Creepshow (on Shudder) is a really excellent re-boot of the movie George and I made back in the day,” King wrong. “God bless Adrienne, and my God, so many Easter eggs!”

The first episode of the reboot series, “Gray Matter”, is an adaptation of King’s short story of the same name. In the episode, a terrible storm is approaching a small town when a young boy enters a market hoping to get beer for his father. When the small town police chief goes to check on the boy’s father, the horrifying reason why the boy was sent the store instead of the father is revealed.

While King wrote the original Creepshow film, his involvement in the series is fairly limited. Showrunner Greg Nicotero had previously indicated that while King may not be heavily involved in the series, the series had to have some element of his work in it.

“It can’t be Creepshow without a Stephen King story,” Nicotero previously said. “And he’s like ‘I got just the story.’”

That story ended up being “Gray Matter” but while King didn’t write every story for the series, Nicotero also explained that he was involved in other ways, especially in being supportive of the whole process.

“We sent him a bunch of stuff, and he’s been super supportive, and he’s been pretty great about anything,” Nicotero said. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, man, whatever you need.’”

Creepshow stars David Arquette (Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell (Saw), Big Boi (Scream: The TV Series), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Drunk Parents), Bruce Davison (Longtime Companion, X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), and more.

The first episode of Creepshow is now streaming on Shudder.