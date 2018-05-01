Streaming Service Shudder Celebrating Stephen King Month in May

The abundance of streaming services can make it difficult for horror fans to sift through all the junk to watch the best films and TV series, with Shudder attempting to cut through the clutter and exclusively offer nothing but horror. The streaming platform is about to get even better next month, as Stephen King classics IT, Salem’s Lot, Creepshow, and Cat’s Eye will all be added to the service.

“Creepshow, Cat’s Eye, Salem’s Lot and of course the blockbuster miniseries IT, featuring Tim Curry‘s gleefully malevolent performance as Pennywise, are some of the most iconic Stephen King movies and series ever made,” Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, confirmed. “We’re excited to have them exclusively on Shudder during Stephen King month, where they can be discovered by new fans and binged again by old fans. It’s part of our commitment to deliver the largest, and best, collection of horror, thriller, and suspense to Shudder members.”

For those unaware of the classic Stephen King films and miniseries, check out their descriptions below:

IT – IT rises from dank, dark places. IT preys on children. IT knows exactly what scares you and IT never goes away. This 1990 TV mini-series put the town of Derry on the map and instilled a well-deserved fear of balloons and clowns in a generation with actor Tim Curry’s terrifying portrayal of Pennywise.

Salem’s Lot – When vampires invade a small New England resort town, one man must face his worst fears to stop the blood-sucking creatures’ plan to take over the innocent community of Salem’s Lot. Directed by Tobe Hooper of Texas Chainsaw Massacre fame, this 1979 adaptation of King’s best-selling novel presented a fresh and disturbing take on the vampire legend that still delivers the thrills.

Creepshow – Two masters of horror — novelist Stephen King and director George Romero, team up to terrorize with a spine-tingling anthology, Creepshow. Based on classic horror comics, loaded with special effects and featuring a cameo from King himself, Creepshow is a funhouse ride of campy scares.

Cat’s Eye – A stray cat guides us through each tale in this Stephen King-based anthology favorite. Heavy on the suspense and featuring a young Drew Barrymore, Cat’s Eye offers a quirky take on classic King fare.

You can sign up for Shudder now and get a 7-day free trial to get a taste of the horrors in store with the impressive library.

